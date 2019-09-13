Tell us: Where is the best mac 'n' cheese in Sonoma County?

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 12, 2019, 5:10PM
Updated 16 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The seasons are about to change, and soon will be the perfect time to savor your favorite comfort foods.

Mac 'n' cheese is a staple on most Sonoma County menus, and we want to know where readers go when they crave the cheese-drenched noodles for possible inclusion in an upcoming story.

Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with your favorite, why you love it, the name of the restaurant where it's served, your name, city of residence and your contact information in case we have questions.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine