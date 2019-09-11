How to avoid boredom when your flight is delayed at SFO

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 11, 2019, 1:55PM
Updated 10 minutes ago

Thousands of flights have been delayed or cancelled at San Francisco International Airport this month because one of its runways has been closed for repairs.

The airport's second-largest runway closed Sept. 7 so that a small portion could be reconstructed, according to the airport's website. The runway, primarily used for arriving flights, is expected to reopen Sept. 27.

More than 1,200 flights were delayed in less than four days earlier this week and few airlines are allowing travelers to rebook their flights without additional charges, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Being stuck at the airport for hours is often stressful, but there are ways to pass time that aren't sitting in a chair mindlessly scrolling through Facebook and Instagram or tweeting about your misery.

Click through the gallery above for ways to stay entertained at SFO, and click here for an interactive map of the airport.

