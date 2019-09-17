Harvest Fair announces Professional Food awards

The Sonoma County Harvest Fair Professional Food Competition 2019 has announced this year’s winners, with Out to Lunch Fine Catering of Petaluma taking home a raft of top awards in the coveted appetizer category, including Best of Show appetizer, the Sweepstakes award (for the most points) and six “Best Use Of” awards for using specific ingredients.

While there were only 15 appetizers entered from three vendors, the judges said they were impressed with the outstanding quality, giving eight double golds, five golds and two silver awards.

Out to Lunch won Best of Show appetizer for its Coconut Milk and Lime Halibut Ceviche, which also won Best Use of Seafood. Served on a crunchy, homemade tostada, the refreshing bite got a flavor boost from a blend of mint, cilantro, fresh red onion and thinly sliced jalapeno.

“The ceviche dish is one we are super proud of,” said Bethany Barsman, owner of Out to Lunch. “Using local ingredients really made the flavors pop!”

“It was light, beautiful and the essence of an hors d’oeuvre,” said Anne Vercelli, coordinator of the competition. “You just pop it in your mouth.”

It’s also the perfect appetizer to serve with a glass of white wine on a warm evening, according to appetizer judge Deidre Francis of Simoncini Vineyards in Healdsburg.

The appetizers included a few classic dinner entrees that were reinvented as small bites. For example, a hearty, wine-braised Beef Bourguignon on an herb-cheese biscuit from Out to Lunch won for Best Use of Beef and Best Use of Sonoma County Wine.

Comfort food was also trending in the appetizer category, Vercelli said, with retro dishes such as stuffed bell peppers, meatballs and turkey pot pie bringing back memories of mom and grandma.

Out to Lunch’s Lamb Meatball Sliders with Pistachios and Tzatziki Sauce took home the Best Use of Lamb, while their sweet and savory Pinot Poached Figs covered in mascarpone and toasted hazelnuts won Best Use of Cheese.

Oliver’s Market also made a strong showing in the appetizer category, winning Best Use of Poultry for their Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich and two awards — Best Use of Vegetable and Best Use of Sonoma County Product — for a Savory Cheesecake made with Bellwether Farms Basket Ricotta topped with dead-ripe, heirloom cherry tomatoes. It was a perfect dish for a savory brunch, the judges noted, and the heirloom tomatoes really made it shine.

In the bread category, there were two main awards given. Quail & Condor of Healdsburg won Best of Show Professional French Bread for their Yecora Rojo Sourdough, made with a native California yeast, Vercelli said.

BurtoNZ Bakery of Windsor won Best of Show Professional Specialty Bread for its Cranberry, Orange and Pecan Loaf.

In the highly contested Cakes & Pastries category, Costeaux French Bakery of Healdsburg won Best of Show Cake for its Passionfruit Mousse Cake, a round, chiffon cake with lemon-buttercream icing that represented a team effort between six bakers.

“It truly does reflect how much all of our desserts are a team effort,” said Karah Williams of Costeaux. “And we are so happy that the work has paid off.”

“It was a beautiful presentation, with the ombré gradation of color,” Vercelli said. “And it tasted as good as it looked. It was moist, and the flavor of the passionfruit was distinct.”