3 fun ways to experience harvest season in Sonoma County

WHAT’S THE BEST PERCH TO EXPERIENCE harvest in Sonoma County? It all depends on your passion.

If you find the holistic approach of biodynamic farming compelling, there’s no better place to visit than the Benziger Family Winery.

Here you’ll experience the Biodynamic Tram Tour and celebrate its 25-year anniversary. You’ll get a close-up look at the picturesque vineyards and learn about the winery’s biodynamic farming practices.

The tour also explores the winemaking facility and the wine cave before completing a stop in the tasting room for some award-winning pours.

This tour is about 45 minutes and the fee is $30 per guest, $10 for those under 21. See benziger.com for more details.

Benziger Family Winery, benziger.com, 1883 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, 888-490-2739.

BOUTIQUE WINEMAKING? If you fancy boutique wine, Three Sticks Wines will pique your interest. Wine is paired with history here, with the tasting room in the Vallejo-Castenada Adobe, one of the few remaining structures from California’s Mexican period.

Here chardonnay and pinot are well crafted and you can choose one of two tasting options at threestickswines.com.

Three Sticks Wines, 143 W. Spain St., Sonoma, threestickswines.com, 707-996-3328.

NATURE LOVER? If you’re a garden fanatic, Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery is definitely your stop. Here there are 5 acres of gardens surrounding the winery.

First developed in 1987, you’ll notice the Italian and French parterre in style near the Villa Fiore, Ferrari-Carano’s Hospitality Wine Center on the grounds.

The front of the winery has a park-like setting with a colorful mix of trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals.

Inside the tasting room, you’ll want to hunt for a bottling of the not-to-be missed Eldorado Gold, a Sauternes-style dessert wine –– nectar of the Gods.

Ferrari-Carano, 8761 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, Ferrari-carano.com, 800-831-0381.

