Learn how to make your landscape fire safe

SANTA ROSA

Workshop on wildfire safety

The Santa Rosa Garden Club will hear from a wildfire protection expert on Monday.

The presentation will cover commonsense tips to make your property a “defensible space” to minimize the chance of wildfires spreading through the landscape and burning your home.

The Master Gardener leading the workshop is Dennis Przybycien.

Przybycien has a degree in chemistry and has worked for 35 years as a research chemist. Nonmembers are invited to attend for a fee of $5 at 1 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa, Santa Rosa, santarosagardenclub.com

SANTA ROSA

Growing food from the ground up

The Master Gardener Food Specialists are presenting a free workshop Saturday with tips for fall and winter gardening. Topics include options for planting beds, crop selection and planning, irrigation and garden maintenance. Helpful seasonal handouts include a sample garden layout and suggested vegetable varieties for Sonoma County. No registration required. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rincon Valley Library, 6959 Montecito Blvd., Santa Rosa, sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

SANTA ROSA

School nursery open for business

The plucky little nursery at Willowside School is back in business in time for fall planting with the next open day Saturday, rain or shine.

The nursery features thousands of plants, from low-water and drought- tolerant perennials and California natives to a multitude of succulents, grasses, salvias and Japanese maples. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 6299 Hall Road, Santa Rosa. 707-569-4724.

SANTA ROSA

Master Gardener training

The US Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County is accepting applications for the class of 2020. Applicants can apply online at ucanr.edu. Deadline for the application is Monday. Applicants must attend an orientation Oct. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., or Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. Master Gardener trainees are taught about plant science and horticulture. Each trainee receives the California Master Gardener Handbook, among other publications.

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send email at least three weeks in advance of an event.