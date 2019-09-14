Venturing out in Sonoma County with fun outdoors events for week of Sept. 15

NATURE HIKE, SEPT. 15

Glen Ellen: Join naturalist John Lynch on an easy to moderate, 2-mile family walk during the changing season at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet in the museum parking lot. Adults $10, kids free, parking is extra. Tickets at jacklondonpark.com.

HIKE WITH HOUNDS, SEPT. 15

Cloverdale: Take your leashed pet on a 2-mile walk on a paved trail 10-11:30 a.m. at Cloverdale River Park, 31820 McCray Road. Parking $7, free to Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865.

PADDLEBOARDING, SEPT. 15

Santa Rosa: Learn stand-up paddleboarding 10-11:30 a.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. $15, register at SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-565-3080.

CREEK WALK, SEPT. 15

Kenwood: Search for dragonflies and other bugs that keep the Sonoma Creek at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park healthy, 10-11:30 a.m., 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the visitors center. $10 per vehicle, $8 students and seniors. sugarloafpark.org

COASTAL CLEAN-UP, SEPT. 21

Regional: Help clean trash from beaches, rivers and creeks in Sonoma County, 9 a.m.- noon. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org and coastwalk.org for registration and locations information.

FANDANGO, SEPT, 21

Petaluma: Celebrate autumn’s arrival with dance and music from 1840s California 12-4 p.m. at Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, 3325 Adobe Road. Live folk music performance by Flor y Canto Duo. $3 adults, $2 for ages 6-17 and free for ages 5 and under, (707) 762-4871, petalumaadobe.com

TWILIGHT HIKE, SEPT. 21

Sonoma: Take a free, slow-pace, one-mile family nature hike 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Sonoma State Historic Park. Meet in the Vallejo Home parking lot at 363 W. Third St. All ages welcome, registrations not required. sonomaparks.org, 707-938-9559.

EQUINOX HIKE, SEPT. 21

Glen Ellen: Celebrate the arrival of autumn with a free, twilight hike 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12. Registration required. 707-539-2865. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org.

James Lanaras