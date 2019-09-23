20 things that surprised me moving to Sonoma County from Dallas

Most people relocate from California to Texas for cheaper cost of living, but I did the opposite. After almost three years living in Dallas, Texas, I packed everything I own into my car and moved to Sonoma County in early May.

As a Midwest native who has lived in a few states, I've become fairly adept at adapting to new places. There's always surprises, though, and I've encountered plenty of them these past four months in Sonoma County.

Click through the gallery to see what has surprised me the most about life in Sonoma County.

For a look at the lives of Sonoma County expats who have made the move to Texas, go here. For 20 things people who have made the move say they miss, go here.