Bon Appétit names editor-at-large's Austin restaurant to 'best new restaurants' list

Bon Appétit magazine on Tuesday debuted its list of the 50 restaurants in the running to be named its top new restaurant of the year. Among the buzzy newcomers is Carpenters Hall in Austin, Texas lauded as "a way-more-than-a hotel restaurant" that offers a "plate-sized cutlet."

Immediately, sharp-eyed readers identified the eatery as a venture associated with Andrew Knowlton, the former deputy editor of Bon Appétit who was a prominent face of the magazine for nearly two decades and for years was in charge of compiling the very list that now includes his own establishment. Knowlton, who stepped down from day-to-day work at the magazine last year, holds the title of editor-at-large.

Members of the food media quickly pounced, suggesting it was the kind of ethical breach that most news organizations take pains to avoid.

The magazine later appended an editor's note to the write-up (a spokeswoman said it was added about an hour after the initial publication). "[Ed note: Andrew Knowlton, BA's editor-at-large, is involved in the restaurant]" it reads.

Knowlton and his wife, Christina Skogly Knowlton, were hired as food and beverage consultants for the restaurant and the group that owns it, the hotel where it is situated, and other properties.

Hanna Raskin, the president of the Association of Food Journalists, said the inclusion of a restaurant with which the magazine has a close relationship is a clear ethical no-no - even with a disclosure. "It's pretty traditional journalism ethics: Don't write about your friends," she said. The AFJ's ethics code warns members of the media against conflicts of interest and about giving special treatment to pals.

She said that in her role as the food editor of the Post & Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, she considered Bon Appétit's list "tainted" and would not write about it, something she might have done if not for the inclusion of Knowlton's restaurant.

A Bon Appétit spokeswoman offered a fuller explanation of what she characterized as an arm's-length process by which Carpenters Hall made the list. Knowlton "was not involved" in the creation of the list, she said in an interview with The Post. The decision to include his restaurant was made after Bon Appétit deputy editor Julia Kramer, who took over from Knowlton in spearheading the project, and other Bon Appétit editors dined there and determined it "met the criteria," she added. The magazine's editors evaluate restaurants around the country that have opened since May 2018 to find their top 10 favorites, a whittled-down list that will be announced next week.

Knowlton said in an interview that he had "zero say" in the list and that he doubted his involvement was a factor in the restaurant's selection. "I feel like it's more of a validation of what the [Carpenters Hall] team has done than me being associated with it," he said. He said knew when Kramer and her colleagues were dining there but hadn't expected anything. (The Bon Appétit spokeswoman said she doesn't try to stay anonymous.)

The Bon Appétit spokeswoman suggested that it shouldn't come as a shock that the venture with which Knowlton was involved would earn a spot on a list he knew so well.

"If you've been compiling the list for 10 years, you have a pretty good idea of what makes a good restaurant," the spokeswoman added.

Knowlton was not contacted about the list until after the story was published, the spokeswoman said, as was true, she said, for the 49 other listees. (Knowlton said that this was true and that he was "surprised" at the recognition.)