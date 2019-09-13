World-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay makes surprise visit to Santa Rosa

Internationally renowned chef and infamous madcap Gordon Ramsay was spotted at several popular restaurants in downtown Santa Rosa this week.

“All smiles last night when we had a surprise guest appearance from none other than Chef Gordon Ramsay,” read a post on Bird & The Bottle’s Facebook page. “We had an incredible time showing him around the Bird’s Nest and in case you were wondering his favorite dish was our ‘Korean BBQ’d Octopus.’”

Ramsay was in town to film an undisclosed special and enjoy some of what Sonoma County’s restaurant scene has to offer, including some beers at Belly: Left Coast Kitchen and Taproom, 100.1 KZST reported on Thursday morning.

KZST Radio host Sue Bonzell happened to run into Ramsay while hosting an event at Belly on Wednesday night. “I’m not gonna lie,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “It was pretty cool to sit across the table from Gordon Ramsay and his friends [tonight.]”

We have reached out to Bird & The Bottle for comment.