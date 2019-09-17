3 garlic-filled meals inspired by Occidental's late 'Grandpa Garlic'

As soon as word of Chester Aaron’s death began to spread shortly after he passed away on August 30 at the age of 96, conversations about garlic began.

Aaron, who lived for many years in Occidental, where he grew as many as 65 different varieties of garlic, had a varied career as a soldier, a professor and a writer. He wrote novels for youth and young adults and penned several books about garlic, including “Garlic Is Life: A Memoir with Recipes” (Ten Speed Press, 1996).

Aaron became so well known for his garlic gardening prowess that he received seed garlic from people all over the world and introduced us all to the nuances of flavor and texture. Varieties of garlic are as different from each other as are apples or plums or grapes, or nearly so.

Nuances matter, he always insisted, and he could be quick to judge if you couldn’t answer when he asked what variety of garlic you used in a particular dish. He once wagged his finger and chastised me when I could not identify the garlic I used in the skordalia — a purée of potatoes, garlic, egg yolks, and olive oil — I made when we were both on a local radio program discussing the our favorite allium. I choose garlic by its scent and flavor and admit I don’t always recall the names of what I buy. Chester, I hope you have forgiven me!

At his request, there is no funeral or memorial service. But we can all cook a special garlic dish or even an entire garlic meal, and raise a glass — perhaps I should say clove — to our special Elf of Alliums, Grandpa Garlic. May the beautifully pungent aromas of garlic reach you, Chester, wherever you may be.

_____

When L. John Harris, a writer, artist, and former publisher who lives in Berkeley, learned of the death of his long-time friend, Chester Aaron, he made this soup, not from a recipe but from ingredients he had on hand. Back in the 1970s, when Harris was known affectionately as Mr. Garlic, Aaron rented a room from him so he didn’t have to commute from his teaching job all the way to Bodega Bay, where he lived at the time. Harris had written “The Book of Garlic,” was involved in the founding of several garlic festivals, including in Berkeley and Gilroy, and launched his club, “Lovers of the Stinking Rose” around the same time. He and Aaron celebrated their love of the alluring allium and remained lifelong friends. Harris’s current release is “Cafe French: A Flaneur’s Guide to the Language, Lore & Food of the Paris Cafe.” He’ll be in Sonoma County for a celebration of the new book on the evening of Oct. 24, at Brew Coffee and Beer in Santa Rosa.

John Harris’ Garlic Soup

Makes 2 to 4 servings

— Olive oil

1 garlic bulb, cloves separated and peeled

— Kosher salt

4 cups rich, homemade chicken stock

1 small bay leaf

— Red pepper flakes

— Black pepper in a mill

4 slices of good hearth bread, lightly toasted

Pour enough olive oil into a small sauté pan to coat the bottom of the pan somewhat generously. Set over medium-low heat, add the garlic, and sauté until it turns pale golden brown; do not let it burn. Season with salt and remove from the heat.

Pour the chicken stock into a medium saucepan set over medium heat, add the garlic, bay leaf, a generous pinch or two of red pepper flakes and a few generous turns of black pepper. When the stock begins to simmer, reduce the heat and cook until the garlic is very tender, about 30 minutes.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the garlic to a small bowl. Remove and discard the bay leaf. Carefully taste the soup and correct for salt.

Spread the garlic on the bread, pour the soup into bowls or cups and enjoy right away.

Variations: The soup lends itself to countless variations. I like to add a generous squeeze of lemon juice and, sometimes, a shake or two of Tabasco or another hot sauce. Lime juice, vinegar, or a splash of extra virgin olive oil are good, too.

_____

This sandwich was inspired by needing a delicious vegan option at a lunch I was serving to a large group of people. I wanted to create something more interesting than simply removing ingredients that vegans do not eat. The roasted garlic purée added luscious, earthy notes and the fresh garlic and olives created bright, high notes. The vegan was very pleased.

Fall Vegetable Sandwich with Garlic Two Ways

Makes 2 servings

1 small round French or Italian loaf of bread, such as Costeaux’s 6 ounce sourdough boule

2 tablespoons roasted garlic purée (see Note below)

2 large tomato slices, from excellent tomatoes

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

2 large basil leaves.

1 large sweet pepper, roasted, stemmed, peeled, and cut into medium julienne

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

¼ cup Niçoise olives, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon capers

2 tablespoons olive oil

Cut the bread in half crosswise (through the bread’s equator) and pull out most of the soft interior, leaving about ¾ inch of it all around. Reserve the pulled bread to make breadcrumbs.

Spread the roasted garlic purée over the inner surface of the bottom half of the bread. Add the tomatoes, season them with salt and pepper, and top with basil leaves followed by the roasted peppers. Sprinkle the vinegar on top and add several generous turns of black pepper.

In a small bowl, combine the minced olives, minced garlic, capers and olive oil and spread it over the inner surface of the top half of the bread.

Press the top half of the bread firmly on top of the bottom half. Wrap securely in wax paper or parchment. Wrap a second time in plastic wrap of aluminum foil and let rest at least 1 hour and as long as 3 hours.

To enjoy, unwrap and carefully cut in half, cutting through the bread’s poles. Enjoy right away.

Note: To make roasted garlic purée, put a garlic bulb into a small ovenproof container, drizzle a tablespoon or so of olive oil over it and add about 2 tablespoons of water. Bake at 350 degrees until the garlic is very soft (test by carefully pressing a clove with your thumb), about 45 to 50 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let cool. Remove the cloves, set them on a clean work surface, and press out the garlic, using the palm of your hand.

Put the baked garlic into a small bowl, and add any cooking liquid that remains in the baking dish. Season with salt and thin with a little more olive oil if needed to make a smooth purée.

_____

At this time of year, tomatoes practically purée themselves. Last week, I made about a gallon of this simple soup using orange tomatoes from The Patch, which sells at several local farmers markets and has a farm stand, too, located at 280 Second St. East, Sonoma, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. This is a simpler version than most gazpachos, with the tomatoes themselves taking center stage and other ingredients providing layers of flavor but no texture. I like to serve it as a first course or even as a sort of aperitif on a hot night.

End-of-Season Gazpacho with Avocado Cream

Makes 3 to 6 servings

8-10 large orange tomatoes, preferably from The Patch, stemmed and coarsely chopped

— Kosher salt

1 jalapeño, serrano, or poblano chile

— Several garlic cloves, peeled and lightly crushed

2-3 cilantro sprigs, lightly pounded

1 small bay leaf

— Extra-virgin olive oil

1 small ripe avocado

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, from 1 or 2 limes

½ small serrano chile, seeded and minced

Set a food mill, fitted with its medium blade, over a deep bowl. Put the tomatoes into the mill and grind them until all that is left behind are the biggest seeds and the skins, which you should discard.

Pour the milled tomatoes into a 2-quart jar or a bowl of similar size.

Cut through the chile, cutting from the tip to the seed core twice, to open it up like a flower. Put the, chile, garlic, cilantro and bay leaf into a large square of cheesecloth or a jelly bag and submerge it in the milled tomatoes. Cover and refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

Put the avocado into the work bowl of a food processor or blender, add the lime juice, serrano, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and 2 tablespoons water. Pulse several times, scrape the sides of the work bowl, and pulse until smooth. The purée should be the consistency of heavy cream; if it is too thick, thin it with a little more water. Taste and correct for salt.

Transfer the avocado cream to a small container, cover, and refrigerate.

To finish the gazpacho, remove it from the refrigerator. Remove the cheesecloth or jelly bag and squeeze it as hard as you can to remove all the juice. Discard the garlic, chile, and bay leaf and reserve to use in a sauce or soup.

Taste the soup and correct for salt. Divide among individual cups, top with avocado cream, and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

