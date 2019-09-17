3 garlic-filled meals inspired by Occidental's late 'Grandpa Garlic'

As soon as word of Chester Aaron’s death began to spread shortly after he passed away on August 30 at the age of 96, conversations about garlic began.

Aaron, who lived for many years in Occidental, where he grew as many as 65 different varieties of garlic, had a varied career as a soldier, a professor and a writer. He wrote novels for youth and young adults and penned several books about garlic, including “Garlic Is Life: A Memoir with Recipes” (Ten Speed Press, 1996).

Aaron became so well known for his garlic gardening prowess that he received seed garlic from people all over the world and introduced us all to the nuances of flavor and texture. Varieties of garlic are as different from each other as are apples or plums or grapes, or nearly so.

Nuances matter, he always insisted, and he could be quick to judge if you couldn’t answer when he asked what variety of garlic you used in a particular dish. He once wagged his finger and chastised me when I could not identify the garlic I used in the skordalia — a purée of potatoes, garlic, egg yolks, and olive oil — I made when we were both on a local radio program discussing the our favorite allium. I choose garlic by its scent and flavor and admit I don’t always recall the names of what I buy. Chester, I hope you have forgiven me!

At his request, there is no funeral or memorial service. But we can all cook a special garlic dish or even an entire garlic meal, and raise a glass — perhaps I should say clove — to our special Elf of Alliums, Grandpa Garlic. May the beautifully pungent aromas of garlic reach you, Chester, wherever you may be.

_____

When L. John Harris, a writer, artist, and former publisher who lives in Berkeley, learned of the death of his long-time friend, Chester Aaron, he made this soup, not from a recipe but from ingredients he had on hand. Back in the 1970s, when Harris was known affectionately as Mr. Garlic, Aaron rented a room from him so he didn’t have to commute from his teaching job all the way to Bodega Bay, where he lived at the time. Harris had written “The Book of Garlic,” was involved in the founding of several garlic festivals, including in Berkeley and Gilroy, and launched his club, “Lovers of the Stinking Rose” around the same time. He and Aaron celebrated their love of the alluring allium and remained lifelong friends. Harris’s current release is “Cafe French: A Flaneur’s Guide to the Language, Lore & Food of the Paris Cafe.” He’ll be in Sonoma County for a celebration of the new book on the evening of Oct. 24, at Brew Coffee and Beer in Santa Rosa.

John Harris’ Garlic Soup

Makes 2 to 4 servings

— Olive oil

1 garlic bulb, cloves separated and peeled

— Kosher salt

4 cups rich, homemade chicken stock

1 small bay leaf

— Red pepper flakes

— Black pepper in a mill

4 slices of good hearth bread, lightly toasted

Pour enough olive oil into a small sauté pan to coat the bottom of the pan somewhat generously. Set over medium-low heat, add the garlic, and sauté until it turns pale golden brown; do not let it burn. Season with salt and remove from the heat.