Guy Fieri's chicken restaurant opening first Bay Area location at Levi's Stadium

Although Guy Fieri is a well-known Oakland Raiders fan, he's opening the newest location of his popular Chicken Guy! restaurant, the first in the Bay Area, at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, according to Eater SF.

Chicken Guy! is set to open Sunday at the Santa Clara stadium. The restaurant, which operates two locations in Florida, is known for its "sauce slingers" who walk through the restaurant with 22 kinds of sauces for customers to sample.

The Food Network star from Santa Rosa opened his first chicken spot at Walt Disney World with Planet Hollywood founder and restaurateur Robert Earl in 2018.

“I partnered up with a great guy named Robert Earl,” Fieri said in an interview with FOX 35 Orlando last year. “We said, ‘You know what? Let’s design a chicken concept in a different way that nobody else is doing.’”

Despite his allegiance to the Raiders, Fieri will be at Levi's Stadium for the restaurant's grand opening this weekend, when the 49ers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.