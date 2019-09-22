Sonoma County Wine Auction seeks a bump from Wine Enthusiast honor

At the Sonoma County Wine Auction on Saturday, organizers wondered whether the county’s recent designation of “Wine Region of the Year” would give sales a bump.

Earlier this week, Wine Enthusiast bestowed that honor on Sonoma County as part of its 2019 Wine Star Award Winners and “the timing couldn’t be better,” according to Mike Haney, executive director of the Sonoma County Vintners and the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation.

“We’re extraordinarily excited to raise money for 70-plus nonprofits and when you throw the announcement into the mix, it makes it a perfect week,” he said. “It’s great to see our wine community being recognized … I hope we break a record but even if we don’t, when you raise upwards of $5 million, that money is going to do a lot of good.”

About 400 people are gathering under a white tent at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard in Richard’s Grove outside Windsor.

The crowd has been listening to jazz in the balmy weather, with temperatures hovering around 88, while sipping Sonoma County wines and grazing on Hog Island oysters and Sesame Crusted King Salmon.

In addition to the high profile honorary co-chairs Gina Gallo of E. & J. Gallo and Christopher Jackson of Jackson Family Wines, Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Sonoma County supervisors James Gore, Lynda Hopkins and Shirlee Zane are among the paddle holders.

The auction-goers will be vying for 40 lots to support the underserved in Sonoma County. The contributions will be funneled to local charities, including health and human services and environmental preservation.

Fund-A-Need is expected to be the top lot of the auction, reeling in the most contributions from a pool of paddle-holders. It’s dedicated to building a Boys and Girls Club in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood. While the Fund-the-Future is not a designated lot this year, organizers said the campaign for literacy is still a top priority and will be paid for from the auction’s general contributions.

In addition to Fund-A-Need, individual lots expected to draw spiraling bids this year, include:

An evening with country music band Lady Antebellum hosted by Christopher and Ariel Jackson of Stonestreet Estate Vineyards.

A tour of northern Italy curated by Gina Gallo of E. & J. Gallo Winery.

A pregame dinner with the San Francisco 49ers teaming up with vintner Merry Edwards.

A stay at Francis Ford Coppola’s Coral Caye private island behind the Belize Barrier Reef.

The live auction is the culmination of three days of events, a package that cost each ticket-holder $2,500. It included Thursday’s “Best Party Ever” at Jacuzzi Cellars in Sonoma Valley and Friday night vintner dinners throughout the county.

The charitable auction began as a humble harvest party for vintners to celebrate the season. The first incarnation — the Sonoma Valley Harvest Wine Auction — dates back to 1993. Flexing its philanthropic muscle, the event has grown over the past few years with record-breaking contributions. The most recent was $5.7 million raised last year. By comparison, Auction Napa Valley’s weekend take was nearly $12 million in June. The Naples Winter Wine Festival raised more than $15.8 million in January at its live auction.

