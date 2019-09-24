Dear Abby: Sister is left out of the loop when family visits

Dear Abby: I live in Atlanta, and my family lives four hours south. My brother travels here often to visit his girlfriend and their son. I never know he’s in town unless another family member mentions it or he posts a photo of himself at a local landmark.

My parents and brother came here to attend my nephew’s school band concert. No one mentioned that they were coming or contacted me during their visit. I learned about it after speaking with my grandmother the following day. Since then, I have spoken to my parents once briefly, and they still haven’t mentioned it. Apparently, judging from the group text I just received, my brother is back in town again today for another event.

I don’t want to make this about me, but I feel left out. Do I have the right to have hurt feelings?

— Forgotten Sister in Georgia

Dear Sister: You have the right to feel however you feel. But I have to wonder how close you and your brother really are, and whether you get along with the girlfriend. I suspect this may be why you are not included during these visits. Your parents may not have told you they were in town because they were asked not to or didn’t want to hurt your feelings. I think it’s time for a family discussion, don’t you?