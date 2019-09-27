Where to see fall colors in Sonoma County

GLEN ELLEN

Guided walks through vibrant fall foliage

Saturday is a good day for a stroll and what better place for an autumn stroll than in a garden colorful with maple trees? From Oct. 5 through Nov. 19, Quarryhill Botanical Garden is offering guided maple walks, with each walk a little different as the colors of fall unfold. The walks are free with the price of garden admission: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for children 13 to 17, and free for kids 12 and under. 10 a.m. to noon, Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen, quarryhillbg.org, 707-996-3166.

WINDSOR

Workshop offers tips on berry growing

The Master Gardener Food Growing Specialists will hold a free workshop Oct. 5 with tips on growing berries — a perennial food crop that will keep on giving year after year. Topics covered will include soil and water requirements, variety selection, training and pruning, pest management and harvesting. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Building 100, Windsor, sonomamg.ucanr.edu

SANTA ROSA

Striking orchids to admire and buy

The Sonoma County Orchid Society will hear a talk on “Novelty Paphiopedilums,” hybrids produced from distantly related species, during their next meeting Oct. 8. Expert Dave Sorokowsky will explore the novelties and which ones have become good parents for the next generation of hybrids. While studying enology and viticulture at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, Sorokowsky began buying orchids, one 2-inch pot at a time. Before he graduated he had 100 orchids. Sorokowsky and his wife, Stacey, started Paph Paradise in 2014. 6:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, paphparadise.com

SONOMA

Compost your way to great soil

Learn how to turn yard waste and kitchen scraps into rich compost to build up your soil during a free workshop Saturday at The Sonoma Garden Park.

Workshopgoers will discover the basics of composting and worm composting as well as compost tea.

Presented by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners and Zero Waste Sonoma. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To pre-register visit ucanr.edu/compostmg

GUERNEVILLE

Make your landscape a mecca for bees

Learn how to make your landscape a magnet for native bees during a free workshop Saturday at the Guerneville Regional Library.

Sonoma County Master Gardener Janet Calhoon will show the link between native bees and a healthy garden and demonstrate how to create and care for native bee houses. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 14107 Armstrong Woods Road.

