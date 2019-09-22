Face to Face marks leadership change, celebrates art at fundraising gala

There’s always a heap of bidding at the grand art auction hosted each year by Face to Face, the agency committed to ending HIV and AIDS in Sonoma County.

But there was more than ever at the Art for Life auction that on Saturday glorified and energized the Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

Guests and Face to Face volunteers and staffers bid for their favorites among about 200 pieces of donated Sonoma County art. And they bid farewell to Rick Dean.

A pillar of Face to Face since its inception more than 30 years ago, Dean served as the nonprofit’s executive director since 2002. Art for Life has been pretty much his baby.

Transitioning now to retirement, Dean thanked everyone at Saturday’s benefit auction for their support of Face to Face and its mission. And he introduced his successor as executive director, Sara Brewer, formerly of Santa Rosa Community Health.

The afternoon breezed by as art-loving supporters of Face to Face perused the donated original paintings, drawings, photographs and pieces of jewelry and pottery and sculpture.

As they shopped and visited and bid, the guests also enjoyed sumptuous sips and nibbles.

Participating as Art for Life’s premier wine sponsors were MacRostie Winery and Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery. And the cuculinary sponsors: The Pharmacy and Classic Culinaire.