What to know before buying a generator

- Call an electrician if you intend to connect a generator to your home’s electrical panel.

- If possible, plug appliances directly into the generator. If you use an extension cord, it should be of the heavy-duty outdoor variety, free of cuts and featuring three prongs.

- Before refueling, turn off a gas-powered generator and let the engine cool.

- Don’t run a generator in the rain. If a generator has been exposed to water, don’t use until it’s completely dry.

- Keep the generator away from vents and windows, and make sure the exhaust is blowing away from the house

-Never run a generator indoors or in any enclosed space.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power outages may be looming, and some residents are buying generators to keep their refrigerators, air conditioners and lights running.

Before you rush to the home improvement store, here are a few tips to consider.

Keep in mind how many appliances you need to run during an outage.

There are four kinds of generators on the market, according to Consumer Reports, and each have a different price point, size, fuel type and wattage.

Before you compare each type, figure out which appliances you need to run during an emergency. How many watts they require will help you narrow your options.

An average home relies on 5,000 watts of energy, according to Consumer Reports. Refrigerators need an estimated 600 watts, and a window air conditioner uses about 1,000 watts.

Compare the four types of generators based on what you need.

Home standby generators provide 5,000 to 20,000 watts, according to Consumer Reports. They cost $3,000 to $6,000, and they need to be installed by an electrician. They're powered by propane or natural gas.

Portable generators provide 3,000 to 8,500 watts, cost between $400 to $1,000, and run on gasoline.

Inverter generators' wattage varies, Consumer Reports said. They cost $500 to $4,000 because they have complex engines that don't require full power all of the time.

Portable power stations are powered by solar energy or batteries, so their wattage also varies. They cost $750 to $3,000 and appeal to people seeking an eco-friendly option.

Remember that generators can be dangerous when used incorrectly.

Although they're useful during emergencies, most generators produce carbon monoxide. In 2017, 67 people in the US died from carbon monoxide poisoning from generators, according to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission.

Portable power stations don't emit carbon monoxide, while portable generators are the most risky, according to Consumer Reports.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, don't use generators inside homes, basements or garages, according to the CDC. Avoid operating generators within 20 feet of doors, vents and windows, and keep a battery-powered CO detector inside your home.