Expecting couples flock to Sonoma County for babymoons with Sebastopol's 'Mellow Mommy'

Sebastopol resident Cindy Scott-Fuchs has been called “The Babymoon Master” by Travel + Leisure, and is known to parents nationwide as “The Mellow Mommy.”

The 51-year-old mother of two is a Reiki Master, infant massage coach, meditation guide, prenatal couples counselor, babymoon expert and much more. She recently published her first book, The Babymoon Book for Pregnant Couples.

Scott-Fuchs uses these skills in her Mellow Mommy Babymoon sessions, which attract expectant couples from around the country and beyond to Sonoma County.

If you haven’t heard of babymoons, they’re basically getaways for expectant couples who want to relax and enjoy each other before the responsibilities of parenthood enter the picture.

Babymoons are exceedingly popular with parents-to-be of all types, including celebrities. Prince William and Kate took a babymoon for each of their children (Mustique for Prince George, Rio de Janeiro for Princess Charlotte), while Kim and Kanye opted for Paris. But babymoons don’t have to be fancy; a budget-friendly overnight at a nearby beach can be just as rewarding.

Scott-Fuchs’ babymoons are held in Sonoma County, in beautiful settings such as the Timber Cove Resort, River’s End Cabins, or The Inn at Occidental. Expectant couples spend pampered alone time together, meeting with her to learn massage, breathing and energy techniques and other practices intended to enrich their family life going forward. She sometimes does one-day group babymoons, which attract locals.

“Babymoons strengthen the couple’s bond with each other,” she said. “It’s easy to lose those bonds during pregnancy and parenthood.”

If you’re wondering how Scott-Fuchs ended up in such an unusual career, the answer is simple: she created that career in order to have the fulfilling family life she wanted.

Sounds straightforward, but she traveled many paths before arriving at her destination.

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Scott-Fuchs says that she “always knew I didn’t want to work for anybody, that someday I’d create my own job. I just wasn’t sure what it would be.”

After high school she studied photography at Louisiana State University for a couple of years before dropping out. Soon she was at Yosemite National Park, working in the ranger’s day care center. Among her next job adventures: working in New York City as a nanny for actress Dianne Wiest and as a receptionist in the Chrysler building.

She finally ended up in Austin, Texas, in 1992 with the man she would marry, Trip Fuchs. By this time she knew that she was drawn to massage and energy work, and in 1994 became a certified massage therapist. She quickly developed a loyal base.

When Trip decided to finish his undergraduate education, the couple moved back to their home state, Louisiana, so he could attend the University of New Orleans. After he graduated they stayed on, living a free-spirited bohemian lifestyle in the center of the French Quarter.

Cindy was a popular name on the concierge massage call lists at nearby hotels such as the Hilton, Westin and Hyatt. She could set her own schedule, and Trip’s part-time bartending, salted with occasional acting jobs, rewarded him with flexible hours.

“We didn’t have a lot of money,” she recalls, “but our rent in that wonderful place was only $450. We loved music and were out almost every night, strolling through the Quarter to the House of Blues to see live shows. We ate out, slept in...”