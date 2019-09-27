Venturing Out: Get into the spirit of the season with outdoor events in Sonoma County

Windsor: Take a 4- to 5-mile hike 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Foothill Regional Park, 5750 Faught Road. Hike leaders keep it light with puns and seasonal jokes. The hike is for seasoned hikers and those up for a challenge. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-565-3080.

Santa Rosa: Last day for your dog to frolic leash-free 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the swimming lagoon at Spring Lake Regional Park. $7 entry fee per dog, $5 for Regional Parks members. Visit SonomaCounty Parks.org.

Santa Rosa: Make flying ghosts, erupting pumpkins and Halloween crafts during Spooktacular Science Saturday at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. All ages welcome. $7 parking, free to Regional Parks members.707-539-2865, SonomaCountyParks.org.

MARSH FEST, OCT. 5

Sonoma: Join Sonoma Land Trust for recreation and sightseeing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the newly restored wetlands at San Pablo Bay National Wildlife Refuge-Sonoma Baylands, 7715 Reclamation Road. Walk, run, bike, kayak or bring a picnic and blanket to relax. Guided bird walk and Bay Trail walk optional. Kayaks, children’s bicycles, binoculars and spotting scopes available on site. 707-526-6930 ext. 101 or visit www.sonomalandtrust.org.

STRENUOUS HIKE, OCT. 5

Kenwood: Join Bill Myers and Dave Chalk on a hike to the top of the Brushy Peaks Train at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, and after a lunch break help carry a picnic table (in pieces) about a mile to the end of the Spur Trail. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the White Barn, The moderately strenuous, 8.5-mile hike will last about five hours. Bring lunch and lots of liquids. $8 admission fee applies. Visit billanddavehikes.com or call 707-833-6288.

Santa Rosa: A volunteer leads a 5-mile, lollipop loop hike on the North Burma Trailhead at Trione-Annadel State Park, 6201 Channel Drive. Meet 8:30 a.m. at the trailhead on Channel Drive. Moderate pace, for ages 13 and up. Bring water and trekking poles are recommended. 707-539-3911.

Petaluma: The Rip City Riders’ 14th annual hot rod, motorcycle show and swap meet for charity is 11:30-3:30 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. It also includes live music and a chicken BBQ. Admission to the Fairgrounds is free. info@ripcityriders.org.

James Lanaras