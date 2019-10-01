Dear Abby: Parents skeptical of woman’s older boyfriend

Dear Abby: I have been seeing a man for the last few months. His brother and my cousin have been dating for four years. He’s 35, and I’m 23.

He is about to be divorced and has a record, but the last crime he committed was 10 years ago. If not for the fact that his brother is dating my cousin, I’d be much more skeptical.

My family is adamantly against the relationship. They say he’s too old for me, I should be more concerned about his criminal history, and no one they know has anything good to say about him. I’m conflicted about moving forward because I’m afraid of the rifts it would cause with my relatives.

I have had a lot of anxiety over this. I am also hurt that we weren’t given the chance to reveal his past. Any advice?

— Anxious in Arkansas

Dear Anxious: Because you have been seeing this man for several months, long enough to develop serious feelings for him, you should have talked to your parents about his history before they heard it from others. Because they love you, their feelings are understandable. If there is any hope of changing their minds, you and your boyfriend should speak to them.