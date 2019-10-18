Family keeps Sonoma County roots intact through many generations

The Conner family has old Sonoma roots, extending back into the Hopper family.

Jackie Conner’s great-great grandfather, Jasper Hopper, lived for 100 years from 1772-1872, calling Cloverdale home. She noted that Jasper Hopper had a lot of property, prospering with the bountiful agriculture of the area. Her grandfather, George Hopper, was born in Cloverdale in 1859 and had a flourishing business supplying horses to the timber industry from Cloverdale to Fort Bragg.

Conner was born in the Scotia Mill in Humboldt County and later raised her family in Oakland, where her husband was a battalion chief in the Oakland Fire Department. She was a successful color artist and fabrics designer and enjoyed going into the lab and mixing the colors herself for her designs. She painted for a hobby and her son, Jeff, fondly remembers her painting throughout the years.

Her parents had moved away from Sonoma County, but Jackie Conner and her family were destined to return, one after another, until they were all together in the place where they have history. Their generational legacy is what inspired the Conners to enter to The Press Democrat’s multigenerational family photo drawing, where they won a $250 gift certificate from Montgomery Village.

In 2000, once Jackie Conner and her husband had retired, they moved to Cloverdale. She said the move into Sonoma County was about family but also about those deep roots she has here. Conner became active with the Cloverdale Historical Society, doing research and volunteering as a docent.

Conner continued painting and was active with the Santa Rosa Art Guild for 10 years. She served as their president for three years.

Her paintings hung in the Healdsburg Hospital and her work was selling. She organized art shows, including one in Santa Rosa City Hall.

Jackie Conner’s son, Jeff, had already relocated to Sonoma County in the late 1980s because he had decided it was the best place to raise a family. He said, “I figured this was about as far North as I could get and still have there be an economy.”

He’s a general contractor and says he was warned that it would be too hard to have enough work if he moved to Sonoma County.

He found the opposite to be true and is happy with his flourishing business, Empire Builders, and says he’s doing a lot of custom work.

“Cloverdale is both a great home and a great place to raise kids,” he said, “and you can’t beat the climate.”

Jeff Conner’s son, JJ, was born in Healdsburg and attended Geyserville High School. Jeff Conner says his son has a great job, working as general manager of Aaction Rents. JJ and his wife, Chelsea, are raising a family in Cloverdale. Chelsea devotes her time to their young children, Paisley and Owen, who represent the newest generation of the Conner family.

Jackie Conner’s daughter, Linda, graduated magna cum laude from Sonoma State University.

She is not present in the winning family photo, but she’s noted by family members as being an integral part of the family.

She moved into the county in 1984, working for 10 years with Sonoma County, at outstations like Voices, processing Medi-Cal and Calfresh applications. Voices is a nonprofit that helps foster kids, and she said she especially enjoyed the work because her mom, Jackie, had taken in foster children for long periods of time.

Now, Jackie and Linda Conner live together in Healdsburg where Linda cares for her elderly mother.

Jackie Conner said her family has a good outlook on life, and are committed to each other.

“Our attitude for living is so strong and we’re a very close family. We are well, strong and that always helps. Having my family together in Sonoma County,” she says, “is wonderful. It’s just wonderful.”