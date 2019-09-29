Sebastopol’s Malone family recounts charity hike along Appalachian Trail

It wasn’t enough for Chris and Jamie Malone and their four girls to struggle and ache and marvel and laugh and shiver and sweat — and sing! — along the entire 2,200 miles of the Appalachian Trail.

As they hiked from late February to mid-August, the Malones also invited donations to causes and programs dear to each member of the hardy Sebastopol clan.

Friday evening, Jamie and Chris and their daughters shared photos, highlights and low points of their odyssey at a public gathering at Sebastopol Community Church.

And once again, they offered friends and supporters a chance to contribute to endeavors that enhance lives. Guests who were so inclined made cash or online donations to one or more of the nonprofits favored by the Malones.

Chris and Jamie advocate for the B-Rad Foundation, which hosts youth leadership and environmental stewardship programs in tribute to late, Santa Rosa-born climber and adventurer Bradley William Parker.

Maya, 12, raises money for CARMA, or California Retirement Management Account, a champion of former race horses.

Ten-year-old Harper promotes both Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue and Appalachian Wildlife Rescue.

Josie, 8, collects shoes and dollars for Soles for Souls.

And at 6, Sabina, one of the youngest people ever to complete the Appalachian Trail, supports the Redwood Empire Food Bank.