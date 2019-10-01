A la carte: October brings lots of harvest fun, food and refreshment

SANTA ROSA

Pinot on the Square

The 16th annual Pinot on the River will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Old Courthouse Square.

The event features limited production West Coast pinot noirs from more than 40 wineries and is produced and founded by Roadhouse Winery & Co.

Tickets are $50-$65, to benefit Sonoma County Pride. To reserve: pinotfestival.com.

HEALDSBURG

Farm-to-table luncheon

Alexander Valley Vineyards will hold its annual Fall Estate Garden Luncheon at noon Oct. 12 at the winery located in the heart of the Alexander Valley.

Family member Katie Wetzel Murphy will give a tour of the winery, followed by a family-style luncheon with wine overlooking the garden where much of the produce was grown.

The menu includes starters such as Estate Corn Chowder with wine barrel bacon and Late Harvest Heirloom Tomato Salad, entrees like Cavatappi Garden Pasta with cremini mushrooms and Wild Rock Cod with arugula pesto and for dessert, Volo Chocolate Bread Pudding with creme anglaise.

Tickets are $40 to $55. To reserve: avvwine.com. 8644 Highway 128.

SEBASTOPOL

Grapes you need to know

Catherine Fallis, author of “Ten Grapes to Know,” will talk about her book and conduct a wine tasting at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at Dutton Goldfield Winery.

Tickets are $28, including a copy of her book and a flight of wine. To reserve: duttongoldfield.com. 3100 Gravenstein Highway North.

HEALDSBURG

Farm dinner at Preston

Fern Bar of Sebastopol will serve a special Farm Dinner at 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Preston Farm and Winery’s rustic estate.

The meal paired with wine will include various small plates from Fern Bar Chef Joe Zobel, who cooks with local ingredients and flavors inspired by his global tastes and upbringing in the Southwest.

Tickets are $125. To reserve: prestonfarmandwinery.com. 9282 W. Dry Creek Road.

sANTA ROSA

Big sale at BevMo

BevMo has begun its semi-annual “Five-Cent Event,” now in its 12th year, allowing shoppers to purchase select bottles of wines and spirits at full price and receive a second bottle of the same or lesser value for just a nickel when using their ClubBev card.

This year, customers can now select either a spirit or a wine as their second bottle. There are a number of top brands that have been added, including Woodbridge, Santa Margherita, Absolut Vodka and Malibu Rum.

The popular sale will run through Oct. 21 for a total of 35 days. For more information: bevmo.com

SONOMA COUNTY

Weekend along the Farm Trails

The Sonoma County Farm Trails will holds its annual harvest event, Weekend Along the Farm Trails, on Oct. 12 and 13 at various member farms.

Events include tours, picking of apples and pumpkins, hands-on demonstrations and farm animal “meet and greet.”

Guests must register for free to receive the list of participating destinations. Most of the stops are free. Bring a cooler to keep purchases fresh. For details, go to farmtrails.org.

SEBASTOPOL

Nancy Drew tea

Muir’s Tea Room and Cave will offer a special Nancy Drew Spooky Mystery Tea Party at 1 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 13 at the downtown Sebastopol tearoom.