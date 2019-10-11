Where to find the best pumpkin patches in Sonoma County

With October well underway, so begins the run-up to holiday festivities including, of course, decorating jack-o’-lanterns for Halloween. In many households, the carving of a pumpkin is a rite of passage involving judicious selection, a set of time-tested tools and copious amounts of yesterday’s newspaper.

For creative types, the mood of the season must be captured in the facial expression of the carved Jack: is it scary, wry, silly or downright diabolical? Does it resemble someone we know, or echo the simpleton expression that’s been carved in triangles for generations by people whose primary motivation is: get this thing done and out front before trick-or-treaters start arriving?

Adding to the selection pressure is the broad range of heritage pumpkins that are now readily available from mini to maxi, from smooth to warty — in colors like green, cream, yellow and many hues of orange. Offered in varieties like Sugar Pie, Pink Banana and Cinderella, the squatty squashes have become a star player in all manner of autumn decorations and pie.

With all these options in play, it’s no wonder that shopping for the once-humble pumpkin has evolved into a more grand affair. At some local patches, it’s an all-day event, with acres of pumpkin fields to walk, corn mazes, activities for kids, refreshments and a festival atmosphere. As the last rays of the growing season cast their golden light, it’s also a great excuse to get outdoors.

Here are some of our favorite spots to find that essential perfect pumpkin, and more:

The Great Peter Pumpkin Patch: 4235 Spring Hill Road, Petaluma

The Great Peter Pumpkin Patch at the Petaluma Creamery has fields of fresh pumpkins, a hay maze and corn pit.

It is open the entire month of October. Hours of operation are daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, visit springhillcheese.com/pumpkin-patch.

McClelland’s Dairy Pumpkin Patch: 6475 Bodega Ave, Petaluma

This organic dairy turned once a year pumpkin patch features a petting farm, obstacle courses, a haunted house and a corn pit.

The pumpkin patch is open through Sunday, Oct. 27.

Hours of operation are Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, visit mclellandsdairy.com/pumpkin-patch.

Petaluma Pumpkin Patch: 450 Stony Point Road, Petaluma

The Petaluma Pumpkin Patch features several acres of freshly grown pumpkins, a carnival slide, bounce houses, pony rides and a corn maze.

It is open from Friday, Sept. 27, through Halloween night. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

For more information, visit petalumapumpkinpatch.com.

Pronzini Pumpkin Patch: 450 Stony Point Road, Petaluma

The Pronzini Pumpkin Patch also offers a corn pit and “haunted creek trail” which may not be well-suited for children under 10, although it’s safe to say that they’ll still appreciate the home-cooked BBQ at the cafe.

It is open Saturday, Sept. 28, through Halloween night. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, visit pronzinitrees.com/pumpkin-patch.

Muelrath Ranches Pumpkin Patch: 3800 Walker Avenue, Santa Rosa

This property features free hay rides, a pumpkin slingshot and a pumpkin cannon. Enjoy hot dogs, marshmallows, cider and nighttime hay rides on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.