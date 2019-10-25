Santa Rosa family gives McDonald Avenue home a spooky transformation for Halloween

Come Halloween, a trail of orange lights will snake across 300 feet of hedges, leading trick-or-treaters to the doorstep of 705 McDonald Ave. where 5,000 pieces of candy await.

The branches of the towering magnolia in front of this Victorian Eastlake stick home will be lit by an orange spotlight, which will also cast a ghoulish glow on a casket and a werewolf nearby.

Inside the circa 1885 Victorian, orange lights already creep up the redwood staircase to accent a labyrinth of spider webs.

“I think lights draw you in,” said owner Wally Wallace. “We line our hedges with orange lights because they invite people in.”

For generations the jack o’ lantern was the gold standard for setting a spooky mood for trick or treaters. But increasingly, strings of mood-setting, pulsating bulbs are taking over fright night, with retailers well aware a growing population of Halloween devotees are keen on staging their houses for the holiday. Christmas lights clearly have a fierce rival when it comes to the spectator sport of holiday home decorating.

Naturally the creepiest lights are the most revered and there are plenty of novelty options on the market.

Options range from 15-inch Zombie Head Pathway Markers (a four-set at Home Depot sells for $21.98), to 36-foot strings of Glowing Witches Hats ($49.99 at Amazon.com) and spooky lawn ornaments of Glowing Witches Faces at the Oriental Trading Co. for $64.98.

Wallace’s light show sets the stage for one of his favorite props — the barking werewolf.

“When kids jump back from the werewolf, I always think, ‘I bet these kids will sleep well tonight,’ ” Wallace said. “Last year a lady at Costco said they were tired of hearing the werewolf roar so I got it for 80% off.”

Wallace, 55, is clearly a fan of hijinks and he’s wearing playful attire: a T-shirt, blue shorts, red Salomon tennis shoes and a baseball cap.

“It’s fun to see everybody dress up,” he said. “We want to keep the tradition going.”

In the 15 years Wallace and his family have lived at this house, Halloween has unfolded seamlessly. No looting. No fights. No pranks. However, last year something out of the ordinary happened.

A 4-year old Superman, trick-or-treating with a group, strayed into Wallace’s house rather than joining his parents on the curb. For the next 45 minutes his frantic parents and police searched for him.

Wallace was unaware there was a search party, mistaking the small-framed Superman for a neighbor kid along with the others roaming through his house.

“There had to be 50 Supermans at that age,” Wallace said. “How do you say what your kid looks like?”

Aside from that hiccup, Wallace said, McDonald Avenue continues to be a safe haven for costumed kids.

“There’s a certain obligation you have to give back and it’s a small token,” Wallace said. “One day a year why can’t you just shine your halo? A kid may be a diabolical demon of destruction an hour before he comes here, but when he shows up on my doorstep, he’s just a cute, freckled-face kid.”

A few blocks away, Debbie Semrau is also staging her house at 1711 North St. in Santa Rosa. She plans to string “googly eyes” to peek out from the trunk of her redwood and her bushes.

The official name of these creepy eyes, which come in all colors, is “Peep ‘N’ Peepers.” Semrau bought them at the Spirit Halloween pop up store at 1331 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa, along with two, 100-bulb strands of candy corn string lights.

Semrau, 69, is retired and she joked, “We’ve been doing this too long. If it’s cute, we want it. I don’t have a spending limit but I probably should have one.”

Semrau considered buying a colossal light fixture — a $209 8-foot-tall ghost — from Home Depot, but ultimately decided against it.

“If you buy one or two things every year, pretty soon you have a lot,” she said.

With three plastic bins full of decorations, Semrau concedes Halloween is her favorite holiday.

“First of all there’s no pressure,” she said. “On Thanksgiving and Christmas people are coming over for dinner and you have to figure out who’s going to cook what. With Halloween, some people would rather not be bothered. Bah humbug. But they should give it a try because Halloween is so fun. It’s addicting.”

Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com.