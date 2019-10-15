A la carte: Pumpkins, paella and beer on tap in Sonoma County this October

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 15, 2019, 2:01PM

HOPLAND

Local vines, beer and spirits beckon at Harvest Days

This year’s Hopland Harvest Days will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Brutocao Schoolhouse Plaza, 13500 Highway 175.

Caterer Croux & Co. will provide a feast to pair with the local wine, beer, cider and spirits.

Tickets are $40 in advance (with discount code harvest 2019) or $50 at the door. For reservations, visit destinationhopland.com.

FORESTVILLE

Pinot & Paella can be just the ticket during harvest

Celebrate the end of the harvest season with Pinot & Paella from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Russian River Vineyards.

The event includes paella by Milton Close & Ryan Bilby, pinot noir tasting from Harvest Card partners and live music and is hosted by Harvest Card, a member card that provides access to partner wineries and restaurants.

Tickets are $69 for nonmembers, $59 for members. For reservations, go to getharvestcard.com. 5700 Highway 116 North.

HEALDSBURG

Array of limited varietals pouring for tasting benefit

Enjoy a day of wine tasting from 60-plus wineries from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, during the Healdsburg Crush in the Plaza.

There will be limited-production pinot noir, chardonnay, sparkling wines and other favorites.

Tickets are $90, to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. For reservations, go to healdsburgcrush.com.

HEALDSBURG

Don a costume and head to annual Pumpkin Festival

The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market will celebrate its 35th annual Pumpkin Festival from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 in the West Plaza parking lot.

There will be a costume contest and various competitions to test carving skills, pumpkin decorating and pumpkin racing abilities.

A Dia de los Muertos display and kids’ activities round out the fun, along with live music and the usual array of growers and artisan producers.

For more information on competition registration and racing rules, go to healdsburgfarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA

Author Gleeson to discuss Mediterranean “Feast”

Erin Gleeson, author of “The Forest Feast Mediterranean,” will give a book talk at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Picayune Cellars.

The cookbook presents 100 vegetarian recipes for creating effortless meals and is filled with watercolor illustrations and food photography. Gleeson lives in a cabin in Santa Cruz and is the author of the bestselling cookbook, “The Forest Feast.” The event, presented by Copperfield’s Books, will also feature food from the cookbook.

Picayune Cellars is located at 1329B Lincoln Ave.

SONOMA COUNTY

80 wineries open doors for Wine Road

The 21st annual Wine & Food Affair will uncork from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 at wineries and lodgings along the Wine Road, Northern Sonoma County.

More than 80 participating wineries will welcome guests to the Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River Valleys. Each winery has partnered with a local artisan, farmer or producer to create a special taste paired with a wine.

Tickets for the weekend are $95, Sunday-only are $75 and designated driver fare $35. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For reservations, go to wineroad.com.

In addition, there is a winemaker dinner at Balletto Vineyards at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 prepared by Chef Thomas Schmidt of John Ash & Co. Tickets are $140. 5700 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa.

PENNGROVE

Learn ins, outs of hosting holiday feasts

Chef Daniel Kedan of Backyard and Laci Sandoval of Wind & Rye Kitchen will set you up for success with a two-day workshop Nov. 2 and 3 on “Hosting the Holiday Feast” at the cooking school in Penngrove.

On the first day, students will learn balanced menu planning, including dishes that can be prepped in advance, and begin the prep for the next day. On the second day, students will learn how to brine, butcher and roast a bird without compromising other recipes on the menu. Kedan will also demonstrate how to prepare vegetable dishes, either as sides or for a meatless meal, while Sandoval will demonstrate some of her favorite holiday desserts.

Tickets are $260, including snacks and drinks on both days and a full feast at the end of the workshop. For reservations, go to windandrye.com.

PETALUMA

Stockhome, HenHouse make great pairing

Stockhome Restaurant will team up with HenHouse Brewing Co. at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 for a five-course, prix-fixe dinner paired with fall brews.

The tickets are $78, including food and beer. For reservations, go to stockhomerestaurant.com. 220 Western Ave.

HEALDSBURG

Dress family dogs for Wild West fundraiser

Paws for Love Foundation will host “Boots, Barks & Barrels” for dogs and their guardians from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at West Wines.

Wild West activities include wine tasting in the watering hole, paw painting with your rodeo pup and a dog costume contest with prizes.

Hot dogs and sausages will be available at the chuckwagon all day. Tickets are $25, to benefit Paws for Love, providing comfort and care for homeless pets.

Sonoma Coast

Head into the wild for foraging adventure

Join LandPaths for a four-day Autumn Bounty Trek from Nov. 1 to 4 that goes from the Bohemia Ecological preserve to the Sonoma Coast.

The multiday, wild-foraging trek through native grasslands, old-growth redwoods and oak woodlands will be led by wildlife ecologist Meghan Wall-Murphy and wild foraging expert Coby Liebman, a chef who specializes in cooking with wild ingredients.

LandPaths staff will shuttle your gear and provide a kitchen for cooking foraged meals as well as seasonal staples such as heirloom beans, winter squash and venison.

Cost is $335 for adults and youth older than 12, including shuttle, gear transport, overnight stays, dinner and breakfast on all days. For reservations, go to landpaths.org.

KENWOOD

Gathering will rev up Corvette enthusiasts

Join Steve Ledson and his corvette collection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, for Corvettes at the Castle.

The gathering of classic cars will be accompanied by wine tasting and the opportunity to picnic with food from the Ledson Marketplace.

Corvette enthusiasts can vote for their top three cars. There is no cost to attend or enter your car, and the winery will provide complimentary tastings for each driver and passenger who enters their car in the show, as well as prizes for winners.

To enter, simply arrive by 10 a.m. to complete registration. 7335 Highway 12.

You can reach Staff Writer Diane Peterson at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

