A la carte: Pumpkins, paella and beer on tap in Sonoma County this October

HOPLAND

Local vines, beer and spirits beckon at Harvest Days

This year’s Hopland Harvest Days will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Brutocao Schoolhouse Plaza, 13500 Highway 175.

Caterer Croux & Co. will provide a feast to pair with the local wine, beer, cider and spirits.

Tickets are $40 in advance (with discount code harvest 2019) or $50 at the door. For reservations, visit destinationhopland.com.

FORESTVILLE

Pinot & Paella can be just the ticket during harvest

Celebrate the end of the harvest season with Pinot & Paella from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Russian River Vineyards.

The event includes paella by Milton Close & Ryan Bilby, pinot noir tasting from Harvest Card partners and live music and is hosted by Harvest Card, a member card that provides access to partner wineries and restaurants.

Tickets are $69 for nonmembers, $59 for members. For reservations, go to getharvestcard.com. 5700 Highway 116 North.

HEALDSBURG

Array of limited varietals pouring for tasting benefit

Enjoy a day of wine tasting from 60-plus wineries from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, during the Healdsburg Crush in the Plaza.

There will be limited-production pinot noir, chardonnay, sparkling wines and other favorites.

Tickets are $90, to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. For reservations, go to healdsburgcrush.com.

HEALDSBURG

Don a costume and head to annual Pumpkin Festival

The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market will celebrate its 35th annual Pumpkin Festival from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 in the West Plaza parking lot.

There will be a costume contest and various competitions to test carving skills, pumpkin decorating and pumpkin racing abilities.

A Dia de los Muertos display and kids’ activities round out the fun, along with live music and the usual array of growers and artisan producers.

For more information on competition registration and racing rules, go to healdsburgfarmersmarket.org.

CALISTOGA

Author Gleeson to discuss Mediterranean “Feast”

Erin Gleeson, author of “The Forest Feast Mediterranean,” will give a book talk at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Picayune Cellars.

The cookbook presents 100 vegetarian recipes for creating effortless meals and is filled with watercolor illustrations and food photography. Gleeson lives in a cabin in Santa Cruz and is the author of the bestselling cookbook, “The Forest Feast.” The event, presented by Copperfield’s Books, will also feature food from the cookbook.

Picayune Cellars is located at 1329B Lincoln Ave.

SONOMA COUNTY

80 wineries open doors for Wine Road

The 21st annual Wine & Food Affair will uncork from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 at wineries and lodgings along the Wine Road, Northern Sonoma County.

More than 80 participating wineries will welcome guests to the Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River Valleys. Each winery has partnered with a local artisan, farmer or producer to create a special taste paired with a wine.

Tickets for the weekend are $95, Sunday-only are $75 and designated driver fare $35. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For reservations, go to wineroad.com.

In addition, there is a winemaker dinner at Balletto Vineyards at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 prepared by Chef Thomas Schmidt of John Ash & Co. Tickets are $140. 5700 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa.