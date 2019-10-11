Why wine is the best treat on Halloween

In Wine Country, Halloween is definitely a sip-worthy holiday. While all the 4-foot Supermans and pirates and princesses are afoot in search of the latest candy bar, adults deserve a treat of their own.

Here’s a list of good bottlings that you can peruse when watching the costume parade unfold on your doorstep.

Armida 2017 Poizin Zinfandel, the Wine to Die For, $25. This may have playful packaging — a wooden coffin — but it’s a seriously good zin. It has aromas and flavors of plum, cherry and spicy peppercorn. Zesty.

Orin Swift 2017 Mannequin Chardonnay, $33. A lush bottling that’s floral with notes of gardenias. On the palate are flavors of lemon curd, grapefruit and white pepper. Pretty.

Bogle Vineyards, 2015 Phantom California Red Wine, $20. This is an intense blend with notes of blackberry, toast and cracked black pepper, with a nice undercurrent of spice. Smart.

Orin Swift 2016 Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon, $55. A full-bodied cab, weighted to black fruit. Notes of blackberry, cassis and cocoa. Firm tannins.

Michael David 2018 Freakshow Chardonnay, $18. This is a tasty quaff with aromas and flavors of mango, nectarine and cinnamon. Lovely.