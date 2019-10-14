Dear Abby: Student needs confidence boost for job search

Dear Abby: I am a college freshman. I have decided I want to get a job so I can support myself and pay half the rent in the apartment my mom resides in.

I have always been shy because I don’t really know how to talk to people. Every interview I go on, I never get a callback. How do I get connected at school and manage a job? How can I have more confidence in myself for job interviews?

— Clueless in Illinois

Dear Clueless: People convey confidence by looking others in the eye when they talk to them and being conscious of good posture. When you apply for your next job — one you think you would be suited for — write down and memorize five reasons why the company would be lucky to have you. Recite them for the interviewer, and this, too, will convey confidence.

If you are not hired, rather than blame yourself, accept that there’s a lot of competition out there, so don’t beat yourself up if you don’t receive an offer from every company you apply to. Ask interviewers who don’t hire you what you can do better. Practice makes perfect. Each interview should get easier.

As to getting connected at school, join special interest groups that you have time for between your study and work schedule. Your time may be limited, but these groups offer an opportunity to meet new people with whom you have a common interest.

Dear Abby: My sister-in-law is obsessed with dieting and working out. She and her husband often talk about other people’s looks (whether they need to lose weight or not).

I had a baby four months ago and have about 15 pounds to lose before I’ll be back to my prepregnancy weight. She has told me several times now that I need to work out. I don’t know what to say because her comments are hurtful. We are fairly close, so I’d prefer to confront her myself instead of asking my husband to do it. What should I say the next time she says this?

— Baby Weight in the South

Dear Baby Weight: Tell her (sweetly) that you know she means well, but that you would prefer not to discuss it at this time. It’s the truth.