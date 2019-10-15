Wine of the Week: Sangiacomo 2017 Roberts Road Vineyard, Petaluma Gap, Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir

Did you know the prerequisite for becoming a winemaker is to be a classically trained pianist? It teaches one keen attention to detail, focus and patience. But most of all, it allows one to develop the agility to adjust on a moment’s notice.

“The traits translate perfectly to winemaking,” said James MacPhail, the Sangiacomo winemaker who at age 5 began his quest to master the ivories.

The pianist is behind our wine of the week winner — the Sangiacomo 2017 Roberts Road Vineyard, Petaluma Gap, Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir at $70. What makes this pinot a standout is its gorgeous fruit — a full spectrum of flavors — coupled with crisp acidity. It has aromas and flavors of cherry, raspberry, strawberry and a hint of pomegranate. Orange peel and mineral are also in the mix. This pinot has impeccable balance and finishes crisp. The purity of fruit in this pinot noir is absolutely striking.

“I think what contributed to this wine from a production standpoint is that we were able to ferment and age each of the three clones separately, and treat each ferment slightly different,” MacPhail said. “Pinot noir is all about the layers, and when you are able to create layers through clonal selection and small tweaks in the cellar, this all contributes to the final wine and its layers.”

The winemaker also had an edge in the viticulture side of this bottling.

“I have now worked with the Roberts Road vineyard for 17 vintages, and a couple of the pinot noir blocks from this vineyard are in this wine,” MacPhail said.

The Sangiacomo family, a dynasty of growers dating back three generations, decided to create an inaugural label with the 2016 vintage. Meanwhile, James MacPhail ended his five-year commitment as winemaker of his namesake winery in 2016.

The fate of the winemaker and the growers met at the crossroads of the vines that groomed this pinot noir.

“I’ve been crafting pinot noir now for 25 vintages,” MacPhail said. “When I started crafting pinot noir on my own 19 vintages ago, I told myself I wanted to learn one varietal and do it well. Wine is such a generational product, I didn’t think I could master it in my lifetime, so I wanted to dive in and try and be the best at one varietal. I love pinot noir, so it was a natural fit.”

The biggest challenge in crafting wine today, the winemaker said, is climate change.

“I have vineyards that were always an October harvest that are now harvested in mid-September,” MacPhail said. “There’s no rhyme or reason anymore.”

While climate change is crazy-making, the winemaker is unfazed by the hustle of harvest.

“I’ve never seen being able to make wine as work, so every day, even during the long hours of harvest, and after 25 years, it’s still fun,” MacPhail said. “I don’t subscribe to the winemakers club of growing out my beard, not showering, getting no sleep — nothing like that. I actually believe that staying on your game is most important and not changing what you know makes you perform at your best every day. So I get some sleep, a bit less, but I sleep, eat well, and stay focused!”

