Asters star in the fall garden

KATE FREY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 25, 2019, 12:23PM

Fall is aster time. Known by the common name, Michaelmas daisy, this plant with starlike flowers has a daisylike bloom shape, as the name implies.

Many asters from North America have recently been reclassified into the genus Symphyotrichum. All the asters I will mention here are now this genus except for the Aster x frikarti ‘Monch.’

The actual flowers on an aster are clustered together to form the central disc, opening from the outside to the inside consecutively.

The multitude of small flowers with short nectar tubes are appealing to a wide array of pollinators like bees of many varieties, syrphid flies, small solitary wasps and some butterflies and skippers. Most asters are creatures of the declining season, and come alive as the days shorten, temperatures cool, and the quality of the light changes.

The petal colors become luminous in the low sun and are particularly striking when illuminated by the waning morning and evening light.

Asters can be very large plants, with flowering stalks that grow up to 6 feet tall. But they can also grow to 1 foot tall. Some are clumping and make strong plants, while others are spreading and need to be placed carefully. Some are very long-lived and others short-lived.

So how do we make sense of it all? It is best to read descriptions carefully and ask questions of nursery staff before investing in an aster. Look for some of the cultivars mentioned here at North Bay nurseries. One that offers an extensive collection and with descriptions of good varieties is Digging Dog Nursery in Albion. They have a good website and do mail order (diggingdog.com).

Though there are many species and cultivars of asters, the varieties available in commercial nurseries can be limited, and these tend to be plants like the New England and New York Asters, Aster novae-angliae and Aster novi-belgi.

Aster novae-angliae is a perennial aster, 3 feet to 5 feet tall, from Missouri, that grows in moist meadows and valleys. It has large, very showy flowers in shades of deep pink, magenta and blue.

The plant forms strong clumps. Some cultivars are ‘Harrington Pink’ (3 feet tall) and ‘Purple Dome’ (1.5 feet tall). Aster novi-belgi is an often smaller and can be spreading, so beware. It is a perennial from fields and wet meadows in the eastern U.S. and Canada.

There are many cultivars and the newest seem to be dwarfed. Dwarf plants tend to be less vigorous. These asters can be prone to mildew in dry conditions, but many new cultivars are resistant.

Lilac-blue flowered Aster frikarti x ‘Monch’ is one of the very best asters and the only all-season bloomer. Aster x ‘Monch’ is a hybrid of an Italian (A. amellus) and a Himalayan (A. thomsonii) species.

It grows to about 2 feet tall and wide, and is best in full sun, and without crowding from other plants. It makes a superb small hedge.

There are many other good asters. Aster lateriflorus is a small flowered aster with an almost stiff horizontal branching structure and multitudes of tiny flowers strewn abundantly along the stems.

The cultivars are much showier than the species. Some have tiny white flowers, others the palest pink with raspberry-colored centers. This aster can tolerate some shade and heavy clay soil.

It is very long-lived and a huge bee favorite. ‘Lady in Black’ has deep burgundy foliage. Of the group, this selection does spread very slowly over time. ‘Prince,’ ‘White Lovely’ and ‘Bleke Bet’ are good cultivars.

Another great small-flowered aster is Aster ericoides. These are upright asters with very small leaves and clouds of delicately quilled small flowers. Many make good cut flowers. They range from the ‘Monte Cassino,’ 3 feet tall with bright white flowers, to ‘Ringdove,’ a most delicate light pink aster that’s 2 feet tall. If these asters develop “bald” spots in the middle of the plant, it means that they need dividing. One plant can become a few.

For those who live in shady places, Aster divaricatus, the white wood aster, is a good choice for this often-difficult growing situation.

This low-growing white aster with heart-shaped leaves spreads, but very slowly. Its flower stems are delicate, as are the starry flowers. It is excellent near the coast in redwood areas.

A good taller aster, but with still-graceful flowers, is Aster cordifolius. ‘Little Carlow’ is one of the most easily found of the taller asters.

It has bright, clear blue flowers held on 2-foot-long stems and handsome deep green leaves. ‘Avondale’ has small blue flowers and is tolerant of some shade and dry conditions.

It is supposed to be deer resistant. ‘Chieftain’ is robust, 4 feet to 5 feet tall, and has a cloud of tiny, lavender-blue flowers and handsome foliage.

It can be grown between shrubs with open forms to thread through the stems.

Aster laevis is a really tough and handsome drought-resistant aster for full sun that grows to about 3 feet to 4 feet tall. It has strong stems and attractive blue-green foliage that never fails. It is best with room to display its vigorous beauty and is wonderful displayed with late flowering perennials like sunflowers that are similarly vigorous. A couple of good cultivars are ‘Bluebird’ and ‘Climax.’

Kate Frey's column appears every other week in Sonoma Home.

