2 new tasting rooms open in Sonoma County

If your palate is restless, it’s time for a road trip in Wine Country. Here are a couple of new tasting rooms to explore to keep that curious palate of yours content.

Anaba Wines

Named after the Anabatic wines that sweep over Sonoma’s Carneros region, Anaba Wines in 2006, and this weekend it’s opening its new tasting room called the “Vintners House.” The new structure was designed to complement the 120-year old farmstead that was Anaba’s original tasting room and administrative offices. Inside you’ll see a communal table and bar for casual tastings, as well as cozy seating areas. Tastings include: the Classic Flight, an introduction to Anaba Wines; the Estate Flight, featuring six single-vineyard selections; and the Vintners Reserve Flight, an educator-led comparative tasting of Anaba’s Proprietors’ favorite small-lot wine selections. The winery focuses on Rhone style blends and chardonnays and pinot noirs. Reservations are required for parties of six or more and for the Vintners Reserve experience. (60 Bonneau Road, Sonoma, 707-996-4188, anabawines.com)

WALT/BACCA Healdsburg

WALT Wines, owned by Vintners Kathryn Walt Hall and Craig Hall, opened its Healdsburg tasting room last month and the focus here is on pinot noir and chardonnay groomed on the Pacific Coast.

BACA, meanwhile, showcases zinfandel, grown in the same region. Tastings include: the Root 101 Experience, with pours of select single vineyard WALT pinot noir and chardonnay, and the Crossroads Tasting which celebrates the vineyards that groom both Burgundian and zinfandel grapes side by side. (779 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-286-7193, waltwines.com/visithealdsburg)

