'Best Of' Sonoma County Award 2019 winners honored in Santa Rosa

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
October 16, 2019, 3:25PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Sonoma County's best were celebrated Tuesday at a ceremony in Santa Rosa.

The event, at the Friedman Event Center, honored winners of The Press Democrat's "Best Of" Sonoma County 2019 contest. More than 100 companies, organizations and professionals gathered to recognize each other's success.

Winners were determined by readers who voted on their favorite places, people, businesses and things to do in Sonoma County.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the winners. For a list of all the 2019 winners go here.

Curious about last year's winners? See them here.

