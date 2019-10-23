Sonoma County costume shops help locals get ready for Halloween

Every October, a new batch of trending Halloween costumes hits stores. According to Google, top searches this year include creepy clowns, like Pennywise from “IT,” witches, dinosaurs, ‘80s themes and characters from “Descendants,” “Spider-Man” and “Fortnite.”

But in Sonoma County, the lasting trend is less about the latest movie, or even scary politicians, and more about improvising DIY custom costumes.

“I’ve maybe had one person ask for Donald Trump,” says Jenny Cirillo, owner of Disguise the Limit in Santa Rosa. “And that wasn’t even for Halloween, but for an event.”

She’s noticed that masks – the old-school rubber mug you pull over your face for an all-night sweat-a-thon – are no longer that popular. These days it’s mostly make-up or less inhibiting “Mouth Mover Masks” with flexible jaws that move as you talk.

While the annual pop-up Spirit Halloween stores will always stock the latest instant super hero ensembles, decades-old boutique venues like Disguise the Limit, Backdoor Costumes Rentals and Custom Costumes cater to a more niche crowd.

“Each person that comes in is going to look like no one else,” says Heidi Rose, owner of Custom Costumes in Petaluma, in business for the past 36 years. “People will come in and sometimes they have a great idea or sometimes they have no idea. It’s better for me if they have no idea because I can size them up and use my intuition to help them decide what they want to be for Halloween.”

Most of her hundreds of costume rentals are handmade, and some of the more popular requests this year are “sexy clowns and Roman soldiers.” Rose has one couple that returns every year and asks her to come up with a new theme. This year, he’s a pirate and she’s a parrot, along the lines of a “burlesque parrot” with wings, feather boa and a blue dress. Another couple, she decked out as voodoo priest and priestess.

At Backdoor Costumes Rentals in Santa Rosa, the “Renaissance, ‘Game of Thrones,’ medieval” look is big this year, says owner Christy Huish.

“None of it’s the store-bought cheap (stuff),” she says. For the past 40 years, her mother, Karen Huish, has handsewn thousands of costumes, enough motley attire to rival a Hollywood backlot costume department. Christy still remembers the jester costume, ringing with bells, her mother made for her in elementary school. They do around 90 percent of their business at this time every year, which can always fluctuate given the latest fire or rainstorm.

Pirates are always big, she says, along with “Roaring ’20s” attire, decked out in top hats, flapper dresses, feathery headbands and gloves. The only guarantee is “you’re not going to show up to the party looking like anybody else,” Huish says.

At Disguise the Limit, bestsellers this year are variations on “Addams Family” characters Morticia and Wednesday, along with vampires. “I’m also hearing things like ‘dark fairies,’ says Cirrilo, who studied costume design at UCLA. “They don’t want to be a pretty fairy, they want to be a dark fairy. That might be coming from ‘Maleficent’ coming out soon.”

The weirdest request so far might be “A couple of people have come in wanting to be candy. But I think it might be because we have this really fun new wig that looks like cotton candy.”

In 2016, Cirrilo took over the business, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year. One of her favorite new Halloween accessories this year are fangs with retractable teeth that pop up or down as you bite. Fright-night fans can also make an appointment for a make-up session with a handful of staff experts and Cirrilo specializes in homemade “wearable art” accessorizing hats, feather headbands and cat ears and tails.

“People tend to gravitate to the rentals,” she says. “And we act as their fashionistas. They’ll come in and they don’t really know what they want or they’ll say, ‘I want to do steampunk, but I don’t really understand steampunk.’ So we help them come up with their complete outfit. And they really have fun because we cater to them. It’s almost like they’re coming in as ‘Pretty Woman’ and getting all dolled up and they get all this attention from us.”