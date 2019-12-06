Sonoma County organizations become haven for abandoned, injured exotic animals

Humans are primates, so maybe it shouldn’t be a complete surprise when the wide-eyed, fur-covered little primate known as a Galago seems at ease clinging with miniature hands to my shirt collar.

Robin Lyon and her daughter, Lynette Lyon, of Lyon Ranch, in the foothills above the Sonoma Valley, are introducing me to the Galago, or Bush Baby, a native of sub-Saharan Africa who turns out to be playful, curious and have four thumbs.

It’s impossible to resist stroking the little creature’s mink-like brown fur as she clambers around my neck. As I do, Lynette offers a wealth of information about her charge’s diet, habitat and behavior.

Including the fact that cute little Bush Babies urinate on their paws to groom their locks.

Wild animals retain their wild behavior, Lynette notes. It’s taken thousands of years of domestication for house cats to reach their current level of human tolerance, she points out. But animals recently removed from their native habitat have lost none of their wildness, no matter how cute we think they are.

That is one reason Lyon Ranch now has 60 exotic species under its care, including a coatimundi, a serval cat, wildly colored parrots, a zedonk (zebra-donkey hybrid), two Bactrian camels and several alligators.

Eight years ago, after careers with Delta Air Lines, Robin and her husband, Robert, started taking in abandoned and neglected animals, cats, dogs and miniature horses.

Today with daughter Lynette, they provide care and homes to diverse species on their sprawling 12-acre ranch.

Californians are fond of animals, and not just cats and dogs. They also collect large exotic birds, imported reptiles, jungle cats and African primates — to show off, for emotional support, as undomesticated pets, even for guard duty.

But without government permits, keeping many types of exotic animals is illegal in the state. Some species are excluded entirely from private ownership.

Properly caring for these animals requires a substantial understanding of wild animal behaviors, nutritional requirements and how they interact – or don’t interact – with humans.

Donated or abandoned

Lyon Ranch and another Sonoma County organization, Petaluma-based Classroom Safari, end up receiving and caring for some of the local exotic animals that have been seized from people who were holding them illegally.

Sometimes they receive animals that are donated or abandoned by owners who weren’t up to the task of caring for such exotic pets. They also take sick or injured exotic animals from other organizations like Safari West, or from animal breeders.

The owners of Lyon Ranch and Classroom Safari are busy around the clock, addressing the needs of a menagerie of animals most people will never see in person.

But they do give the public a chance to do just that. Both organizations bring many of their unusual species to schools, medical and retirement centers and events.

It’s an educational and therapeutic experience for many. Terminally ill children and Alzheimer patients find comfort and smiles.

Lyon Ranch has had their Bush Baby since she was 6 months old. She’s now 3.

“They’re one of the few primate species that don’t live in family groups,” Lynette explains, so they’re not as stressed being without a troop.

Lyon Ranch also cares for three Fennec foxes, another African native, who sport large bat-like ears and miniature bodies. These came as babies from Safari West, when it was thought Lyon Ranch’s ability to hand-raise them might help them survive.