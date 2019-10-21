Dear Abby: Boy’s disrespect for dad bothers girlfriend

Dear Abby: I am in a loving relationship with a kind and caring man, “Byron.” He has a preteen son, “Eli,” from a previous relationship. Eli stays with us several days a week, and I watch him while Byron goes to work. Byron and I would like to spend the rest of our lives together, but I’m uncertain if I can truly be a stepmother to his son.

Eli often yells at and hits his dad. He calls his dad stupid, among other things. He often refuses to bathe and won’t eat anything other than fast food or pizza. If Byron has to say no, Eli throws a temper tantrum worse than a 2-year-old.

I know the kid is capable of better behavior because he doesn’t behave this way with his mother or grandmother. Byron doesn’t discipline his son at all, which allows his rude and disrespectful behavior to continue. I worry about the boy’s future. How will he hold a job if he acts this way toward a boss?

I like Eli very much. I love Byron. I would like to marry him. But I don’t know if I can handle watching Eli be so disrespectful to his father. Please advise.

— Hesitant “Stepmom”

Dear “Stepmom”: I hope you realize that Eli behaves the way he does because his father allows it. Byron may do this because he feels guilty about the divorce and is afraid his son will “hate” him if he asserts himself. Your gentleman friend really needs to take some parenting classes because his failure to act isn’t good for Eli. Please suggest it.

Dear Abby: I’m surprised by how many people choose not to use headphones while talking on the phone, listening to music or watching videos in public places. Instead, they use the speaker option.

I travel frequently. It’s bad enough to suffer through one side of the conversation, but hearing both is worse.

At my apartment’s pool, several neighbors do the same thing. I’m tempted to start competing with them with random videos and music. Is there a reasonable way to handle these folks?

— Blasted Out in Arizona

Dear Blasted: If you are bothered at your apartment swimming pool, take your complaint to the manager of the complex so a sign can be posted asking tenants to keep the volume low on their devices or wear headphones. It’s worth a try. Do not make the mistake of confronting them yourself.