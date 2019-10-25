Dear Abby: Niece would rather stay home and chill, than go to aunt’s get-togethers

Dear Abby: My aunt is a perfectionist who loves hosting get-togethers at her house once a week. I love being at home on a day off, so I can get chores done around the house and catch up on rest. I feel like I’m suffocating when she insists on including me, because it is time away from my home on a Sunday or a holiday.

When I attend, I feel like I’m really there to do the behind-the-scenes things, like dishes, trash, etc., and I don’t get to relax, visit and enjoy the get-togethers. If I don’t attend or I protest, she gets really upset.

I don’t know how to achieve a win-win for both of us. My aunt has a big heart and loves entertaining people. I’m an introvert, and I’m definitely not an entertainer. Being around people makes me feel overwhelmed. Please help.

— Uncomfortable in the Midwest

Dear Uncomfortable: Explain your feelings to your aunt exactly as you have to me. If she’s as big-hearted as you say, she should understand and let you off the hook without becoming “really upset.” From where I sit, you are being treated less as a guest than as a one-person, free kitchen and cleanup crew. You have the right to spend your holidays and weekends exactly as you wish.

Dear Abby: My husband was terminally ill when a GoFundMe account was set up on Facebook to help raise money for his expenses. He has since passed away, and after the medical expenses were paid, there’s still quite a bit of money left over. My question is, who does that money belong to? My mother-in-law says the money should be split between me and my stepdaughter. I think the money belongs only to me.

— Maria in California

Dear Maria: Before grabbing the money, ask yourself what your HUSBAND would want. Would there be any reason not to share it with his daughter? If the answer to that question is no, then listen to your mother-in-law and do as she suggests.