Santa Rosa boy, 11, reviews Gerard's Paella on 'Check, Please! Bay Area'

﻿There was just one kid in the class, a hilarious and obviously smart kid, when we took our latest Australian shepherd for training at the Humane Society a couple years ago.

I hoped, upon graduation, that I might see the book-lugging, curly haired Jonah again. Little did I imagine I’d see him on TV.

Earlier this week, the 11-year-old Jonah stole the show on the kids’ version of KQED’s “Check, Please! Bay Area”

He auditioned to be a citizen restaurant reviewer, got picked and brought a film crew and the episode’s three other young food critics to Santa Rosa and Gerard’s Paella, on Fourth Street.

Jonah told host Leslie Sbrocco he not only loves to eat paella, he knows how to make it too, thanks to a lesson from owner Gerard Nebesky.

What Jonah likes most about making the dish? "Eating it," he said. What he likes most about eating it? "Everything combined," he told Sbrocco. His favorite is the seafood paella.

At one point in the episode Jonah swoons over the papas bravas.

“They’re these potatoes that are crispy but then soft also. And they have this thing called Angry Sauce on them, which is kind of a funny name, ’cause it’s spicy and creamy.”

Imagining why the tater sauce is angry, Jonah pantomimes, “Ow! Why are you eating me?”

Jonah wrapped up his review by called his spot "delicious" and "authentic."

Watch it here: