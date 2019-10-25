If you plant wisely, you’ll see more butterflies overhead

GUERNEVILLE

Butterflies missing in action

Butterflies are disappearing from our environment. During a free talk on Saturday a master gardener will explain how butterflies need specific plants in which to lay their eggs. Also covered will be the life cycles and necessary host plants for three local butterflies in Sonoma County: Anise Swallowtail, Gulf Fritillary and Pipevine Swallowtail. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu, 707-565-2608.

HEALDSBURG

Learning to tell truth from myth is an important garden skill

Does chewing gum really repel gophers? How effective is a bleach solution in sterilizing your pruning clippers? Master Gardener Dave Gould will use scientific research to dispel many of the myths we’ve come to accept as true during a free talk Nov. 2 at the Healdsburg Regional Library.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 139 Piper St., Healdsburg.

SONOMA

Learn to achieve a healthy balance in the garden

Learn to prevent and deal with pests by creating a healthy natural balance in your gardening during a free workshop Nov. 2 at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library.

A specialist in integrated pest management will offer a presentation with demonstrations and displays of drip irrigation, less toxic pesticides, compost and beneficial insects.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma. Mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu, 707-565-2608.

ROHNERT PARK

If your succulents are sick, you can help revive them

Master gardener Anne Lowings will present a free workshop Saturday on how to revive succulents.

Lowings will unlock the art of propagation so you can share your succulents with a friend.

Bring in your ailing succulents for a free consultation.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park, mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu, 707-565-2608.

PETALUMA

Adding native trees can increase biodversity in a dramatic way

Adding just one native tree to your yard can dramatically increase the bioversity of your landscape.

Learn more about which natives are most suitable for your property during a free workshop Nov. 2 at the Petaluma Library.

Master gardener Bill Klausing will talk about how to select a tree that is an appropriate size for your space. He will also discuss growth rates and shapes of different trees and how each tree can impact your own yard.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu, 707-565-2608.

GUERNEVILLE

A master gardener asks: How fit are your fruit trees?

Master gardener Steve Ehrmann will offer advice on how to prune and care for fruit trees during a free workshop Nov. 2. Topics will include rootstock considerations, summer versus winter pruning, and the value of mulch and drip irrigation. Ehrmann has years of experience with the California Rare Fruit Growers in growing and grafting fruit trees. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu, 707-565-2608.

WINDSOR

Learn all about pollinators and the plants they love

What is pollination and how does it happen? What does it take to have a garden that is welcoming to pollinators? Master Gardener Suzanne Clarke will share secrets to creating a healthy and colorful garden that will be enticing to pollinators during a free workshop Saturday at the Windsor Public Library. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 100, Windsor, 707-565-2608.

