Venturing out: Sonoma County's Tolay Fall fest returns for more fall fun

Petaluma: The annual, two-weekend festival east of Petaluma has its final day today, with hands-on, old-time, nature-based autumn fun with a hay ride to a pumpkin patch, wool-carding and candle-dipping, pumpkin seed spitting contest, gunny sack races, straw maze, barnyard animals, food vendors and a nighttime creatures barn. $5 adults, $3 kids 12 and under, parking $7. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane.

Petaluma: Families with children are invited to spend a calm afternoon 3-6 p.m. at Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Enjoy the hay slide and hay maze, corn pit and scarecrow making. Choose a pumpkin for your family. $5 per child, adults free. Registration required, parking is free. SonomaCountyParks.org.

Windsor: The Windsor Education Foundation’s annual fundraiser features a variety of scarecrows decorating the fountain and pools and shade trees area on the Town Green between Oct. 18 and the Harvest Fair on Oct. 26. 701 McClelland Drive. windsorwe.org. This year’s theme is “Just Imagine.”

Santa Rosa: Experience and explore science with lectures, games, exhibits and hands-on activities for kids and families 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road. Free. Visit www.northbayscience.org

Petaluma: Spin and harvest fresh honey, hop in a bee suit and explore a hive at the Planet Bee fundraiser, 12-3 p.m. at Keller Estate Winery, 4875 Lakeville St. www.planetbee.org/bee-wine-honey-fest. 707-765-2117.

Sonoma: Spooky campfire songs and marshmallow roasting 6-7 p.m. at the Sonoma Barracks Courtyard, Sonoma State Historic Park, 20 East Spain St. Free, all ages. 707-935-6832.

James Lanaras