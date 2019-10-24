Off kilter? TEDxSonomaCounty has big ideas worth sharing

San Francisco Conservatory of Music: A private music school in San Francisco that offers music education in addition to community enrichment programs and world-class performances.

Song of Sonoma: Group of more than 50 women who sing a cappella.

Poet Presentation by Alice B Fogel: The New Hampshire State Poet Laureate will read her poem titled “Balance.”

Andra Keay: Influencer in the world-wide Robotics Industry with a strong interest in socially positive robotics and AI.

Dr. Radhika Dirks: Physicist, entrepreneur, and CEO of XLabs, building unambiguously good moonshots powered by artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and neurotech.

Hillary Wicht: Voice and presence expert who has been tapped as a specialist by the Wall Street Journal and the Stanford Entrepreneurial Graduate Program for her work on the impact of gender communication styles.

Bobbie LaPorte: Former Fortune 50 executive, leadership consultant, and six time Ironman triathlete uses positive psychology and neuroscience to get ready for anything.

Anne Devereux-Mills: Founder of Parlay House, and community builder where authentic conversations can happen and cascades of change are ignited in a way that provides hope at a time of intense conflict.

If there’s a secret sauce to create balance in this off-kilter world of ours, you’ll likely find it at the TEDxSonomaCounty event Saturday, Nov. 2.

Balance, how to find it and sustain it, is the theme of the program, which begins at 1 p.m. in the Jackson Theater at Santa Rosa’s Sonoma Country Day School.

The big ideas worth sharing will come from nine speakers, a proverbial melting pot of inspiration, and the lineup includes daredevils, comedians, artists and industry leaders.

“We believe that in 2019, life has become even more complex and there are more unpredictable challenges to deal with,” said Marilyn Nagel, TEDxSonomaCounty Speaker Chairman. “We live with uncertainty about power outages, the environment, geopolitics and other issues out of our control.

When those are added to the daily concerns of balancing work and life, it makes finding balance more elusive and more sought after.”

This is the eighth annual event of TEDxSonomaCounty, a local organization that’s an offshoot of TED, the global foundation devoted to “ideas worth spreading.” TED was conceived in 1984 as a conference to bring together three worlds: Technology, Entertainment and Design.

The local organization operates with a free license from TED, and neither organization profits from any events they hold.

With well over 100 submissions for the TEDxSonomaCounty event, organizers selected a group of speakers to inspire, uplift and, yes, provoke.

“This year’s speakers challenge our traditional thinking, offer suggestions for action, and they are provocative, engaging and entertaining,” Nagel said. “We know they will leave people inspired.”

Organizers first looked for the best ‘big ideas’ related to the event’s theme of balance and then were guided by TED’s three pillars: Technology, Entertainment, and Design.

“Then we overlaid that with consideration of each speaker’s appeal to ‘head,’ ‘heart’ and ‘humor,’ ” Nagel said.

“Our goal is to have a program that includes all three throughout the event.”

The ultimate goal, she explained, is to have people walk away with “new ideas and ways of looking at balance in their own lives.”

TEDxSonomaCounty was initially created as part of Sonoma Country Day School’s mission to serve a public purpose and to share the Jackson Theater with the greater community. But the volunteer committee now extends beyond people affiliated with the school.

The theater can accommodate 775 people and in recent years the event has sold out.

Organizers said the audience makeup is weighted to multigenerational families in Sonoma County from all industries and walks of life. Roughly 10 to 15% come from the greater Bay Area and beyond.

Tickets cost $65 for adults and $25 for students and are available at TEDxsonomacounty.com.

TED is based on the belief that the human spirit craves inspiration, and organizers said this event will satisfy this craving.

“Our minds need nourishment as much as our bodies,” Nagel said. “The inspiration that we get from hearing big ideas while spending an afternoon connecting with others in our community is just the start. Our goal is that the TEDxSonomaCounty talks stimulate discussions over dinners, provoke conversations at work, and will continue to provide inspiration by sharing the videos of our talks online.”