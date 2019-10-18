Tell us: Where do you meet people to date in Sonoma County?

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 18, 2019, 3:31PM
The weather is cooling down, and the search for a significant other to snuggle with is in full-force.

This time of year sometimes is called the cuffing season, when people who are otherwise content to be single suddenly seek a partner. In honor of the season, we want to know where you go in Sonoma County to meet potential dates?

Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with your name, your city of residence, where you go to meet people, 2-3 sentences explaining why it's a good spot and your contact information in case we need to reach you.

