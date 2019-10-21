Orionid meteor shower to light up the night sky Monday

Look up Monday night and early Tuesday and you may catch what NASA considers one of the "most beautiful meteor showers of the year," the Orionid meteor shower.

The sky display appears every October (peaking on Oct. 22) when the Earth travels through an area littered with debris from Halley's Comet.

It will be most visible after midnight and, according to Space.com, the meteors are at their peak around 5 a.m. To get the best view, be away from bright city lights.

Can't get away? A live stream of the sky from NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, will be available beginning at 7 p.m. PST.