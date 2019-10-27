From hikes to bird walks, 9 fun reasons to get outside this week in Sonoma County

Healdsburg: Join LandPaths’ bilingual guides on a walk through the woods at Healdsburg Ridge, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., stopping for nature games, treasure hunts and art activities along the way. Bring water and snacks and meet at the end of Arabian Way, then follow signs to the path. Register at LandPaths.org.

Santa Rosa: Puns and humor mix during a 4-to-5 mile hike, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road, Parking $7, free to Regional Parks members. 707-565-3080. SonomaCountyParks.org.

Healdsburg: Leisurely bird walk designed for older adults 8:30-10:30 a.m., Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. Bring binoculars or borrow some on site. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865. SonomaCountyParks.org.

Spooktacular: Kids 10 and under trick or treat and meet characters from the past 2-5 p.m. at the Sonoma Barracks and Sonoma Mission at Sonoma State Historic Park. Begin at the Plaza Visitors’ Center, 453 First Street East. 707-938-1519 for information.

Santa Rosa: Trione-Annadel State Park begins free training for volunteers 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Visitors Center, 6201 Channel Drive. RSVP required. Contact Sarah.Reid@parks.ca.gov. Volunteer assignments include bike/foot patrol, Visitors Center staff, hike leaders and trail maintenance. 707-539-3911.

Santa Rosa: Join LandPaths for a free night hike, 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Open Space Preserve at Cleland Ranch and Calistoga Road. Register and get details about car pooling to the preserve at 707-544-7284 or outings@landpaths.org.

Santa Rosa: Learn about and experiment with stored energy and make a catapult to launch marshmallows at 1, 2 or 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Free for all ages, parking $7 for non-Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865, SonomaCountyParks.org.

Rohnert Park: A bilingual naturalist leads a 1 to 2-mile family hike 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Crane Creek Regional Park, 5000 Pressley Road. Bring a potluck picnic with utensils and plates for after the hike. 707-565-7888. SonomaCountyParks.org.

Glen Ellen: Autumn photography class 8-11:30 a.m. at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the ranch parking lot. Early risers may arrive at 6:30 a.m. to photograph the sunrise. $35 includes parking and the sunrise bonus. Info and ticket purchases at jacklondonpark.com.