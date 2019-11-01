Subscribe

A la carte: Wine and food events keep the harvest going

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 1, 2019, 9:15AM

HEALDSBURG

Moshin vintner at Valette luncheon

Winemaker Rick Moshin of Moshin Vineyards, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will feature his 2014 Brut Rosé sparkling wine made from estate-grown pinot noir at a Vintners Luncheon at noon Nov. 10 at Valette restaurant.

The four-course luncheon from Chef Dustin Valette will feature a total of six, limited-production wines from Moshin Vineyards on Westside Road, known for its gravity-flow winery and Goldridge-soil pinot noir.

Tickets are $115. To reserve: 707-433-5499. 344 Center St.

NAPA

Palmer celebrates America cuisine at Archer Hotel

Chef Charlie Palmer will partner with a collective of chefs and renowned Napa wineries for the launch of American Fare, a celebration of American cuisine, at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Charlie Palmer Steak at Archer Hotel Napa.

The chefs from Palmer’s restaurants across the country will recreate recipes from his 2015 “American Fare” cookbook, adding their own twists. The dishes will be paired with some of Napa Valley’s top cabernet sauvignons.

“More than 30 years ago, I made a commitment to featuring regional, American ingredients at Aureole,” Palmer said. “I’m excited to see how this next generation of talented chefs has reimagined my Progressive American recipes.”

Tickets are $95. Following the dinner, there will be an after-party from 9 to 11 p.m. at the Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar. Tickets are $40 for the party and must be purchased with an American Fare ticket. Hotel lodging packages are available. To reserve: american-fare.com. 1230 First St.

YOSEMITE

Local vintners gather in Yosemite for holidays

Join some of California’s most renowned vintners as they come together this fall in Yosemite to share their wines during four-day events that feature a reception, wine-tasting sessions and five-course dinner paired with wine.

The seven sessions will start on Nov. 3 and continue through Dec. 4. The first session on Nov. 3 includes Eileen Crane from Domaine Carneros in Napa, Justin Hirigoyen from Twomey Cellars in Calistoga, Nate Weis of Silver Oak Cellars of Oakville and Healdsburg, and Ross Halleck of Halleck Vineyard in Sebastopol.

For a complete list of participants, go to travelyosemite.com. Packages for two start at $375 a night for a three-night stay. Dinner only is $215.

SANTA ROSA

Cooking class on stuffed pasta

As part of a pasta-making series, Ali and Alix will share the secrets of stuffed pasta technique and shapes at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Miracle Plum.

The hands-on cooking class will also offer antipasti and local, terroir-specific wines. You can take home the pasta you create along with recipes and a few of the tools you need to make more pasta at home.

Tickets are $85. To reserve: miracleplum.com

SONOMA

Black Piglet does ‘Frydays’ at Starling Bar

The Black Piglet food truck will serve up Fried Chicken + Donut Frydays from 7 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the Starling Bar.

In addition to Buttermilk Fried Chicken + Donuts, Chef Duskie Estes and John Stewart will offer Spicy Korean Chicken Wings, Black Kale Caesar, Kimchi and Truffles Fries, “Bacon-in-the-Burger,” Bacon-Wrapped Dates and Deep-Fried Backyard Apple Hand Pies.

The Starling Bar is located at 19380 Highway 12. For more information, go to zazukitchen.com/black-piglet

HEALDSBURG

Holiday cooking with J Vineyards

J Vineyards & Winery Executive Chef Carl Shelton will give a Holiday Cooking Demonstration at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Healdsburg winery.

The chef will share recipes, techniques and tips while demonstrating a festive, three-course men. Guests will enjoy wine and food pairings throughout the class.

Cost is $150. To reserve: 707-431-5479. 11447 Old Redwood Highway. jwine.com

NAPA

Food & Wine presents ‘Best New Chefs’

Calistoga Ranch, Solage and Auberge du Soleil have partnered with Food & Wine magazine to host the first-ever Best New Chefs reunion weekend Nov. 14 to 17 at various Napa wineries and the three Napa Valley resorts owned by Auberge Resorts Collection.

The culinary weekend hosted by Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis and Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle features nightly winemaker dinners, exclusive winery events, a curated lunch and interactive cooking demonstrations taught by Food & Wine’s Best New Chef alumni.

For more information, go to aubergeresorts.com/napabestnewchefs/m.com. 208 Davis St.

SAN ANSELMO

Sean Brock crusades for new cookbook

Southern food crusader Sean Brock will talk about his newest cookbook, “South,” during a Book Passage dinner at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Insalatas restaurant.

Guests will sample recipes from the book and learn the basic elements of Southern cooking from Brock, who rose to fame at McCrady’s in Charleston, S.C. Brock is also the founding chef of the Husk Restaurant concept and currently lives in Nashville, where he will soon open his flagship restaurant compound.

Tickets are $125 per person/$200 per couple, including meal, wine, tax and tip and a signed copy of the book. To reserve: 415-927-0960 or bookpassage.com. Insalatas is located at 120 Sir Francis Drake Blvd.

PETALUMA

Bread baking with Daniel Leader

The legendary Daniel Leader, author of the new cookbook “Living Bread,” will give an Artisan Bread Baking Class and book signing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Artisan Baking Center.

The book signing from 4 to 5 p.m. is open to the public. One copy of the book is included with course registration, along with breakfast and lunch.

Leader will be teaching Pichou Chocolat, Baguette au Charbon Vegetal, Quinoa Twist with seeds, Laminated Honey Rye and Pain a la farine de Khorasan. Cost is $225. To reserve: centralmilling.com. 1120 Holm Road.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

