Dear Abby: Man worried partner will cheat during deployment

Dear Abby: I am about to be shipped off to basic training for the Army, and I have heard many horror stories about military spouses cheating while their significant other is away. Any advice on how to make sure my relationship doesn’t end up like that? Do you think she will cheat?

— Wondering in Tennessee

Dear Wondering: Having never met your significant other, I have no way of guessing whether she will cheat on you — just as I can’t predict if the reverse will be true. But this I do know: Communication is the key to overcoming the physical distance. Writing and Skyping as often as you can to share what’s going on will keep you from drifting apart.

Will there be more temptations while you’re separated? Probably. That’s true for both of you. If you plan on spending the rest of your life with this person — or anyone — you should be confident that she’s trustworthy.

