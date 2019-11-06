A la carte: A tasty month of cookies, Italian liqueur and herbal remedies

SONOMA COUNTY

Attend "Holidays Along the Farm Trails" for free

Local farmers, wine, cider and beer producers will open their gates Nov. 14 through Jan. 1 for educational visits and seasonal purchases as part of the annual “Holidays Along the Farm Trails.”

Visitors can pick up farm-fresh ingredients for their holiday feasts (bring a cooler), make DIY gifts, find interesting holiday pairings and take the family to find the perfect Christmas tree.

Admission is free, but guests must RSVP to farmtrails.org to receive an interactive online map of participating destinations with all of the details.

PETALUMA

Learn to make fresh milled cookies for the holidays

Baking instructor Mike Zakowski will give a class on Freshly Milled Holiday Cookies at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Artisan Baking Center.

The class with include a traditional Pain d’Amande cookies from Belgium made with flour from Khorasan and Sonoran grain; Kabocha Squash cookies with chocolate and frosting; Chocolate chip with oats; and a Shortbread cookie.

Cost is $90. To reserve: centralmilling.com. 1120 Holm Road.

SONOMA

Enjoy dinner with view of wetlands at Viansa Sonoma

The Golden Gate Salmon Association will hold its annual fundraiser dinner at 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at Viansa Sonoma overlooking the wetlands of the Carneros.

The evening will include an appetizer reception, fine wines and a dinner featuring wild California King salmon.

Biodynamic cannabis farmer Erich Pearson, founder of Sparc and operator of Sparc Farm in Glen Ellen, will be honored for his sustainable water practices in Sonoma Valley.

Tickets are $125, with proceeds going to the association’s work to restore California’s most important salmon runs. To reserve: goldengatesalmon.org. 25200 Arnold Drive.

PENNGROVE

Make wellness, your immune system a priority with classes

Wind & Rye Kitchen will offer a series of wellness classes this month, to help you boost your immune system before winter.

Instructors Meredith Brown and Laci Sandoval will give a hands-on class at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 on Elevated Stocks & Bone Broths. Cost is $125.

Certified Herbalist Colleen Bingham Solis of Poppy Botanicals will share secrets of Handcrafted Herbal Body Care at 1 p.m. Nov. 17. Cost is $150, including a take-home serum, toner, salt rub and mask.

To reserve, go to windandrye.com.

SANTA ROSA

Bring kids to Thanksgiving Feast with Snoopy

The annual Thanksgiving Feast with Snoopy will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Charles M. Schulz Museum.

Kids can help prepare and enjoy Snoopy’s Thanksgiving meal of toast, popcorn and jelly beans from the classic, TV special, topped off with an ice cream dessert courtesy of Cold Stone Creamery.

The event is included in the price of admission. Bring two cans of food to donate to the Redwood Empire Food bank in exchange for one free child’s admission. 2301 Hardies Lane. schulzmuseum.org.

SONOMA

Prohibition Spitits releases its Nocino di Sonoma

Prohibitions Spirits has released its Nocino di Sonoma, an Italian liqueur made from immature, green walnuts.

The unripe walnuts are quartered and left exposed to the sun for three days and nights to create the thick, black base for Nocino.

Then the walnuts are combined with a blend of botanicals and grape spirit and left to steep in a bourbon barrel until the fall.

In Italy, as in Sonoma, the release of the Nocino signals the beginning of the holiday season.

“The slightly bitter liqueur has complex spices that bring back memories of the fall and the holidays,” said owner Fred Groth.

You can find Nocino Di Sonoma at the Prohibition Spirits tasting room at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.