Dear Abby: Self-conscious teen hesitates to start dating

Dear Abby: I’m a 19-year-old male and suffer from a predicament. Let’s just say my “package has been delivered undersized.” It is depressing, and it has held me back from going after girls. I decline dates because I feel so self-conscious.

Now, people are starting to ask me why I haven’t had a girlfriend yet. The truth is, I’m terrified about the reaction I’ll get if I ever end up in the bedroom. I’m still a virgin because of this large (yet small) dilemma. Do you have any advice on what I should do to fix this?

— Small Problem in the USA

Dear Small Problem: As a matter of fact, I do. Males (and females, too) come in a variety of sizes, and there is a broad range that defines “normal.” Because this bothers you to the extent that you are afraid of a normal social life, pay a visit to your doctor to have an honest discussion. Size does not necessarily dictate the degree of satisfaction a couple can achieve, and you can take THAT statement to the bank.

Dear Abby: My husband and I have been married for only a few months, and I think he is already losing interest. He has stopped saying I love you and hasn’t kissed me or given me any affection in weeks. I’m afraid he is falling out of love with me, although I have done everything possible to keep the love flowing. Am I doing something wrong, or am I becoming unattractive? Please tell me what to do, Abby. I really want to save this marriage.

— Desperate Wife

Dear Desperate: Rather than try to read your husband’s mind or guess the reason for his change in behavior, ask him calmly about it. His change in behavior may have nothing to do with you or the state of your marriage. He may be stressed about something, but you will never know unless you ask.