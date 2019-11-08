Get free advice on how to care for fruit trees

SANTA ROSA

Expert offers advice on improving fruit trees

Master Gardener Steve Ehrmann will offer advice on how to prune and care for fruit trees during a free workshop Saturday.

Topics will include rootstock considerations, summer versus winter pruning, and the value of mulch and drip irrigation.

Ehrmann has years of experience with the California Rare Fruit Growers (CRFG) in growing and grafting fruit trees. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rincon Valley Library, 6959 Montecito Blvd., Santa Rosa, mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu, 707-565-2608.

ROHNERT PARK

Expert to dispel gardening myths

Does chewing gum really repel gophers? How effective is a bleach solution in sterilizing your pruning clippers?

Master Gardener Dave Gould will use scientific research to dispel many of the myths we’ve come to accept as true during a free talk Saturday at the Rohnert Park Library. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park.

CLOVERDALE

Learn about plants pollinators need

What is pollination and how does it happen? What does it take to have a garden that is welcoming to pollinators?

Master Gardener Suzanne Clarke will share secrets to creating a healthy and colorful garden that will be enticing to pollinators during a free workshop Saturday at the Cloverdale Regional Library. 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., 401 N. Cloverdale Road, Cloverdale.

