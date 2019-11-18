26 acts of kindness during the Kincade fire

The stress and trauma of the Kincade fire didn't stop Sonoma County residents from finding ways to support one another.

We asked readers how they helped one another during the blaze, often in the chaos of their own evacuation.

Click through the gallery above to see the acts of kindness throughout the county during the Kincade fire and its aftermath.

Know of anything else? Let us know in the comments below or in an email to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.