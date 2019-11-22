Sonoma Food Runners founder volunteers around-the-clock to reduce hunger - wins North Bay Spirit Award

The North Bay Spirit award was developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU to celebrate people who make a difference in our communities. In addition to highlighting remarkable individuals, the North Bay Spirit program aims to encourage volunteerism, raise visibility of nonprofit organizations and create a spirit of giving. Read about a new North Bay Spirit recipient every month in the Sonoma Life section.

When June Michaels arrived on a recent Saturday at the end of a Santa Rosa farmers market wearing jeans and sneakers and carrying a basket, she wasn’t there to shop. But the vendors knew her and they knew what to do.

Farmers dumped excess spinach, lettuce, potatoes, tomatoes, leeks, apples, grapes, broccoli and peppers into her boxes, which Michaels wheeled over to her 20-year-old minivan parked at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, home to the farmers market. A man at the Costeaux Bakery stand told her, “Please, take more” as he handed over baguettes and a bag of dog biscuits.

It’s all a part of Michaels’ mission to eliminate food waste, alleviate hunger and build community. Five years ago she founded Sonoma Food Runners, a volunteer-run nonprofit that salvages excess food and delivers it to people in need.

“I just love everything that is fresh,” said Michaels, as she glanced at a box of donated red grapes in the back of her van. “Giving fresh food is giving people the flavor.”

A retired hotel concierge, Michaels lives in Santa Rosa and volunteers 30 to 40 hours a week picking up food all over the county that may otherwise be thrown out. She then distributes it to shelters and low-income communities.

Michaels has her regular pickup spots, like farmers markets. But she also fields tips from the community if there’s a wedding or corporate event with excess catered food about to be thrown away.

For her extraordinary efforts to put food bound for the dumpster onto the plates of those in need, Michaels is the recipient of November’s North Bay Spirit Award. The honor calls out people who come up with creative solutions to community needs and go well above and beyond normal volunteering in service to a cause.

When Michaels gets a call about available food, she’s off — even if it’s at an odd hour, said her friend and fellow volunteer InHui Lee, who nominated her for the award.

“I call her Saint June because she’s a retired lady who has no time for herself. It’s amazing how much she does from sunup to sundown. She’s on it,” Lee said.

“It’s all her. She’s doing everything.”

When there were power outages before and during the Kincade fire, a butcher alerted her to still good produce that was about to be tossed in the trash at an Oliver’s Market. Michaels rushed to save the broccoli, watermelons, pumpkins and other edibles, pack them into boxes and deliver them to the new Veterans Village of tiny homes in Santa Rosa and to local shelters. She keeps going from stop to stop until her van is empty.

Michaels deals strictly with perishable foods so she has to be quick. That usually means dropping off deliveries to charities that are closest to the donor.

“We don’t have the space to store food,” she said. “Our goal is to pick up the food and deliver it as soon as possible so it’s in its freshest state and at its most nutritious.”

On the recent Saturday following the farmers market, she drove her minivan filled with fresh food to the Veterans Village near the county jail, where a couple of residents picked out produce. One woman was excited for the fresh dog biscuits for her pet.