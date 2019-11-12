A la carte: Holidays in the North Bay include pie-making classes, more

SONOMA COUNTY

Reserve for Thanksgiving and ditch the clean-up

There are many restaurants happy to serve you a delicious turkey dinner this Thanksgiving, complete with all the sides and desserts. Here are a few that will be cooking the all-American feast on Nov. 28:

Stark’s Steak and Seafood will serve a prix-fixe Thanksgiving Dinner from 2 to 8 p.m. Nov. 28 consisting of Oven Roasted Turkey, Traditional Giblet Gravy, Andouille Sausage and Blue Cheese Stuffing and Pomegranate-Cranberry Sauce. Cost is $32. Full regular menu will also be available, except for the Burger Bar. No to-go orders accepted, and no lunch served that day. Early reservations suggested: 707-546-5100 or starkssteakhouse.com. 521 Adams St., Santa Rosa.

Spoonbar will serve a three-course Thanksgiving feast from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 that includes Fall Pumpkin Soap, Roasted Mary’s Turkey and Pumpkin Panna Cotta. Cost is $65, $35 for kids under 12. To reserve: 707-433-7222. 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg.

Layla at the MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa will serve up Thanksgiving classics from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 28, including Roasted Turkey and Gravy, Sage and Croissant Stuffing, Candied Yams, Whipped Potatoes, Cranberry Gelee, Haricots Verts, Honeyed Ham and Pumpkin Pie. Cost is $95 adult, $35 for kids 3 to 12. To reserve: 707-933-3191. 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma.

PETALUMA

Scotch pairing benefit at the museum

Enjoy a guided tasting tour of single malt scotches from Scotland, accompanied by anecdotes on the spirits’ related region and aging process, at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum.

Each selected Scotch will be accompanied by a food pairing from Preferred Sonoma Caterers.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $75. To reserve: petalumamuseum.com. 20 Fourth St.

PENNGROVE

Make pan-style pizza pie

Instructor Leah Scurto will give a class on Gourmet Pan Pizza at 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at Wind & Rye Kitchen.

Students will learn how to use a kitchen scale to get exact measurements and source the best flours and yeasts for the dough, plus receive a gluten-free pizza dough recipe, then move on to the sauce and toppings.

Cost is $125, including drinks and dinner. To reserve: windandrye.com.

SEBASTOPOL

Cider harvest dinner

Chef Bob Simontacchi of the Gravenstein Grill will serve a four-course, cider-paired Harvest Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the restaurant featuring Golden State Cider.

The menu includes Butternut Squash Soup, Harvest Salad, Roasted Pork Tenderloin Medallions and Sebastopol Apple Tart.

Cost is $70, including food and beverage. To reserve: 707-634-6142. gravensteingrill.com. 8050 Bodega Ave.

PETALUMA

Community olive oil milling

Small growers from across Northern California can bring their freshly picked olives to McEvoy Ranch from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, for the Community Olive Milling Day.

Everyone’s crop is milled and combined into a seasonally unique extra-virgin olive oil. Cost is $1 a pound.

McEvoy Ranch is located at 5935 Red Hill Road. mcevoyranch.com

PETALUMA

Baking Thanksgiving pies

Instructor Peter Conn will give a class on Thanksgiving pies at 9 a.m. Nov. 26 at The Artisan Baking Center.

Students will spend the morning making three pies, including apple, pumpkin and pecan, to take home with them.

Cost is $135. To reserve: centralmilling.com. 1120 Holm Road.

SANTA ROSA

Under the Sea Tea Party

Ariel and Ursula will return to the Tudor Rose English Tea Room at noon Nov. 24 for an Under the Sea Tea Party featuring traditional English fare.

The high tea includes scones with house cream, assorted tea sandwiches, cheese and onion pies, Queen of Tarts and endless pots of tea. Guests will also learn a few tips on tea etiquette.

Admission is $50. To reserve: tudorrosetearoom.com. 733 Fourth St.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.